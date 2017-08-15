Ezekiel Elliott ready to fight suspension, submits appeal to NFL

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has officially submitted paperwork to the NFL, appealing a six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy in relational to domestic violence allegations of a former girl friend, per the NFL Players Association.

“Our union has appealled the NFL’s six-game suspension of Ezekiel Elliott,” the NFLPA announced in a statement. “We will represent Ezekiel, as we do all players, to ensure that the NFL is held to its obligation of adhering to principles of industrial due process under the collective bargaining agreement.”

Per the CBA, the appeal will be scheduled for the second Tuesday following the receipt of the notice of appeal, which puts it on Aug. 29, two days before the Aug. 31 preseason final against the Houston Texans.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who made the final decision on the suspension, will not hear the appeal. He will appoint one or more designees to serve as hearing officers, according to Article 46 of the CBA.

If the suspension isn’t eliminated or reduced to Elliott’s satisfaction, he could take his fight to federal court.

But a source said it’s too early say whether will make that move.

Elliott continues to deny he committed domestic violence against the former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson in a case that began with a now well-chronicled made-up assault, resultng in no arrest or charges from the Columbus Ohio city prosecutor.

However, following an extensive year-long investigation, the NFL announced Elliott’s suspension Friday, saying it has photo and digital evidence supporting a finding “that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against Ms. Thompson on multiple occasions” prior to the made-up assault.

Elliott’s appeal game plan is evolving, per a source.

The paper work submitted Tuesday was to reserve the right to appeal. It had to be done within three business days of the suspension.

But look for Elliott’s team to attack Thompson’s credibility, including the lie about an alleged domestic assault misleading testimony to NFL lead investigator Lisa Friel, and repeated threats to ruin his career after breaking off the relationship, including one racial in nature.

Per the NFL Network, the league’s own website, Elliott filed a harassment claim against Thompson with the Frisco police last September. Elliott claimed that he received “50-plus” phone calls from Thompson in a span of less than seven hours, including multiple calls from a blocked number.

His representatives will also point to “cherry picked information”, “factual inaccuracies” and “erroneous conclusions” by the NFL.

Elliott’s suspension is currently scheduled to begin on Sept. 2, the day of final roster reductions. Until then he can continue to practice with the Cowboys and play in preseason games.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has not decided if Elliott will play in any preseason games. If he does, Garrett said it might be like last season when his only appearance came in the third game against the Seattle Seahawks.

So it’s unlikely Elliott plays against the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason home opener on Saturday at AT&T Stadium. It’s officially the Cowboys’ third preseason game, but they are treating it like the second one because none of the starters and front line players played in the Hall of Fame Game to kick off the preseason.