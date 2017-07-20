Cowboys WR Dez Bryant invites everyone to summer bash in Lufkin

Bring the kids, bring an appetite and have fun with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant on Thursday at Kit McConnico Park in his hometown of Lufkin, Texas. The All-Pro pass catcher is providing food, drinks and even a game of kickball in a family-friendly party from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday before he leaves for his regular job. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com