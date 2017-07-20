Cowboys WR Dez Bryant invites everyone to summer bash in Lufkin

Who doesn’t love summer with its freedom, fun and friends?
Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant does, and to prove it he wants to share a family-friendly, end-of-summer blowout party today with anyone willing to venture to his hometown of Lufkin, Texas, for a celebration with food, drinks and even a game of kickball at Kit McConnico Park from noon to 8 p.m.
Everyone is invited and he’s footing the bill.
The Cowboys All-Pro receiver has arranged for Pinkerton’s Barbecue of Houston to provide $16,000 worth of brisket, pork ribs, sausage, beef ribs, potato salad, cole slaw and cobbler, a sizable menu owner Grant Pinkerton told the Lufkin Daily News was unprecedented for the restaurant.
For Bryant, it’s a chance to say goodbye before departing for Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, Calif., which begins on Saturday. And with many schools set to open in the coming weeks, could there be a better send-off to summer?
Bryant announced the get-together on his Facebook page Wednesday but also urged good behavior, warning those in attendence that “act up and get a first class trip to jail.”
So bring an appetite, bring the family and be ready to revive your kickball skills. There’s a party going on.
Comments