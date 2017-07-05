Cowboys LB Damien Wilson arrested in Frisco on aggravated assault charges

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Frisco police spokesman Ryan Chandler confirmed Wednesday.
Wilson was arrested Tuesday evening at Toyota Stadium. Chandler said he did not know what kind of weapon was used, or if the incident occurred in the stadium or the parking lot.
Wilson, 24, has posted bond and been released. Each charge carried a $10,000 bond. The charges are second-degree felonies punishable by two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
The Cowboys are aware of the situation. The NFL is “looking into the matter to understand the facts,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email.
“We are in the process of gathering information,” team spokesman Rich Dalrymple said in an email. “We will not have a comment at this time.”
The incident could make Wilson subject to a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
This is the second Cowboys player arrested this offseason. Cornerback Nolan Carroll was charged with driving while intoxicated by Dallas police in late May. Carroll is subject to a two-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.
The Cowboys will already be without defensive end David Irving, who was suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating the league’s performance enhancing substances policy.
Wilson, a 2015 fourth-round draft pick out of Minnesota, played in all 16 games -- including six starts -- last season. He was credited with 35 tackles, 0.5 sack, four tackles for loss and three quarterback pressures. Wilson also had six tackles on special teams.
Wilson had been getting work with the first-team defense, too, during organized team activities and minicamp last month. He is considered a leading candidate for the starting strongside linebacker position.
Wilson missed the start of training camp last season after he injured his eye in a paintball accident.
