Cowboys DE David Irving officially suspended 4 games by NFL

The Dallas Cowboys will be without defensive end David Irving for the first four games this season.
The NFL officially suspended Irving on Wednesday for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy.
Irving, 23, is eligible to participate in off-season and preseason practices and games. The earliest he can play in the regular season will be the Week 5 game vs. the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 8 at AT&T Stadium.
This is a blow to the Cowboys’ defensive line, a unit the organization continues to try and improve.
Irving had four sacks a season ago, and was credited with a team-high 26 quarterback pressures in 15 games. Irving’s most impressive game came against the Packers in Week 6 when he forced three fumbles and was named NFC defensive player of the week.
This will be the fourth consecutive season the Cowboys begin with a defensive contributor suspended. Along with Irving, defensive end Randy Gregory is serving a one-year suspension for multiple violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy.
Last year, Gregory, DeMarcus Lawrence and Rolando McClain all were suspended for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. And, in 2015, defensive end Greg Hardy served a four-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
And, in 2014, cornerback Orlando Scandrick served a two-game suspension — reduced from initial four-game suspension as league revised its policy — for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy.
The Cowboys report to training camp next month in Oxnard, Calif.
Dallas Cowboys 2017 schedule
Preseason
Aug. 3 vs. Arizona (NBC)* 7 p.m.
Aug. 12 at Los Angeles Rams (NFL Network) 8 p.m.
Aug. 19 vs. Indianapolis (NFL Network) 6 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. Oakland 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Houston 7 p.m.
* Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio
Regular season
Sept. 10 vs. New York Giants (KXAS/5) 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Denver (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Arizona (ESPN) 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams (KDFW/4) Noon
Oct. 8 vs. Green Bay (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.
Oct. 15 Bye
Oct. 22 at San Francisco (KDFW/4) 3:05 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Washington (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.
Nov. 5 vs. Kansas City (KTVT 11) 3:25 p.m.
Nov. 12 at Atlanta (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.
Nov. 19 vs. Philadelphia (KXAS/5) 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 23 vs. LA Chargers (KTVT/11) 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 30 vs. Washington (KXAS/5) 7:25 p.m.
Dec. 10 at New York Giants (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.
Dec. 17 at Raiders (KXAS/5) 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 24 vs. Seattle (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.
Dec. 31 at Philadelphia (KDFW/4) Noon
