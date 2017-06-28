Get ready for some football with our video graphic of the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming preseason and regular season games Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com
June 28, 2017 3:31 PM

Cowboys DE David Irving officially suspended 4 games by NFL

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

The Dallas Cowboys will be without defensive end David Irving for the first four games this season.

The NFL officially suspended Irving on Wednesday for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

Irving, 23, is eligible to participate in off-season and preseason practices and games. The earliest he can play in the regular season will be the Week 5 game vs. the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 8 at AT&T Stadium.

This is a blow to the Cowboys’ defensive line, a unit the organization continues to try and improve.

Irving had four sacks a season ago, and was credited with a team-high 26 quarterback pressures in 15 games. Irving’s most impressive game came against the Packers in Week 6 when he forced three fumbles and was named NFC defensive player of the week.

This will be the fourth consecutive season the Cowboys begin with a defensive contributor suspended. Along with Irving, defensive end Randy Gregory is serving a one-year suspension for multiple violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Last year, Gregory, DeMarcus Lawrence and Rolando McClain all were suspended for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. And, in 2015, defensive end Greg Hardy served a four-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

And, in 2014, cornerback Orlando Scandrick served a two-game suspension — reduced from initial four-game suspension as league revised its policy — for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy.

The Cowboys report to training camp next month in Oxnard, Calif.

Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison

Dallas Cowboys 2017 schedule

Preseason

Aug. 3 vs. Arizona (NBC)* 7 p.m.

Aug. 12 at Los Angeles Rams (NFL Network) 8 p.m.

Aug. 19 vs. Indianapolis (NFL Network) 6 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Oakland 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Houston 7 p.m.

* Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio

Regular season

Sept. 10 vs. New York Giants (KXAS/5) 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Denver (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Arizona (ESPN) 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams (KDFW/4) Noon

Oct. 8 vs. Green Bay (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.

Oct. 15 Bye

Oct. 22 at San Francisco (KDFW/4) 3:05 p.m.

Oct. 29 at Washington (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.

Nov. 5 vs. Kansas City (KTVT 11) 3:25 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Atlanta (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.

Nov. 19 vs. Philadelphia (KXAS/5) 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 23 vs. LA Chargers (KTVT/11) 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 30 vs. Washington (KXAS/5) 7:25 p.m.

Dec. 10 at New York Giants (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.

Dec. 17 at Raiders (KXAS/5) 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 24 vs. Seattle (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Philadelphia (KDFW/4) Noon

