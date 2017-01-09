Eager Green Bay Packers have a lot to say about rematch with Cowboys

1:28 Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones on head coach Jason Garrett and the parable of peas and jello Pause

0:32 Ezekiel Elliott isn't worried about playoff inexperience

0:54 No, Dak Prescott is not heading to Cabo this weekend

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

1:13 Sean Lee's focus is on the guys that are here

3:50 Tony Romo returns to practice: What does it mean for Dak?

0:57 Vandals damage St. Stephen Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration