Elliott, Lee among 5 Dallas Cowboys on All-Pro team

Five Dallas Cowboys, led by rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott and linebacker Sean Lee, earned All-Pro honors, the most selected from any team.
The others were linemen Zack Martin, Travis Frederick and Tyron Smith.
Lee wasn’t named to the Pro Bowl, much to his teammates’ chagrin, but the Cowboys linebacker earned a bigger honor Friday. He was one of three linebackers named to the All-Pro team.
Lee, who ranked second in the NFL in tackles to Bobby Wagner, made the team for the first time after earning Pro Bowl honors for the first time last year.
The All-Pro team was announced by The Associated Press on Friday.
Elliott became only the fourth Cowboys rookie to earn All-Pro in 47 years, joining Zack Martin, Bob Hayes and Calvin Hill.
“This is a place with a tremendous running back history, tremendous running back pedigree, and just being able to go up there and add to it and uphold it is very important and very special to me,” Elliott said.
Martin earned All-Pro for the second time after making the second team last year. Frederick and Smith also made second team in 2015.
Here’s a look at the AP All-Pro team:
OFFENSE
Quarterback—Matt Ryan, Atlanta
Running Back—Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas
Flex — David Johnson, Arizona
Tight End—Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers—Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh;Julio Jones, Atlanta
Left Tackle — Tyron Smith, Dallas
Rigth Tackle — Travis Conklin, Tennessee
Left Guard— Kelechi Osemele, Oakland
Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
Center— Travis Frederick, Dallas
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers—Khalil Mack, Oakland;Vic Beasley Jr., Atlanta
Interior Linemen—Aaron Donald, Los Angeles;Damon Harrison, New York Giants
Linebackers—Von Miller, Denver;Bobby Wagner, Seattle;Sean Lee, Dallas
Cornerbacks—Aqib Talib, Denver;Marcus Peters, Kansas City
Safeties—Landon Collins, New York Giants;Eric Berry, Kansas City
Defensive Back—Chris Harris Jr., Denver
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles
Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota
Punt Returner — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback—Tom Brady, New England
Running Back — David Johnson, Arizona
Flex—Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh
Tight End—Greg Olsen, Carolina
Wide Receivers—Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants;Mike Evans, Tampa Bay
Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City, and Marcus Cannon, New England
Left Guard— Marshal Yanda, Baltimore
Right Guard — David DeCastro, Pittsburgh
Center— Alex Mack, Atlanta
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers—Jadeveon Clowney, Houston;Cameron Wake, Miami, Olivier Vernon, New York Giants, and Brandon Graham, Philadelphia
Interior Linemen—Ndamukong Suh, Miami;Calais Campbell, Arizona, and Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay
Linebackers—Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo;Luke Kuechly, Carolina;Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, C.J. Mosley, Baltimore, Zach Brown, Buffalo, Zachary Orr, Baltimore, Alec Ogletree, Los Angeles, Dont’a Hightower, New England, Whitney Mercilus, Houston, and Bernardick McKinney, Houston
Cornerbacks—Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants;Casey Hayward, San Diego, and Malcolm Butler, New England
Safeties—Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay;Devin McCourty, New England.
Defensive Back—Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, New York Giants
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — None.
Punter — Marquette King, Oakland
Kick Returner — Tyler Lockett, Seattle
Punt Returner — None.
Special Teamer — Nate Ebner, New England
Comments