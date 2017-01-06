Dallas Cowboys

January 6, 2017 11:17 AM

Elliott, Lee among 5 Dallas Cowboys on All-Pro team

By Charean Williams

cjwilliams@star-telegram.com

FRISCO

Five Dallas Cowboys, led by rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott and linebacker Sean Lee, earned All-Pro honors, the most selected from any team.

The others were linemen Zack Martin, Travis Frederick and Tyron Smith.

Lee wasn’t named to the Pro Bowl, much to his teammates’ chagrin, but the Cowboys linebacker earned a bigger honor Friday. He was one of three linebackers named to the All-Pro team.

Lee, who ranked second in the NFL in tackles to Bobby Wagner, made the team for the first time after earning Pro Bowl honors for the first time last year.

The All-Pro team was announced by The Associated Press on Friday.

Elliott became only the fourth Cowboys rookie to earn All-Pro in 47 years, joining Zack Martin, Bob Hayes and Calvin Hill.

“This is a place with a tremendous running back history, tremendous running back pedigree, and just being able to go up there and add to it and uphold it is very important and very special to me,” Elliott said.

Martin earned All-Pro for the second time after making the second team last year. Frederick and Smith also made second team in 2015.

Here’s a look at the AP All-Pro team:

OFFENSE

Quarterback—Matt Ryan, Atlanta

Running Back—Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas

Flex — David Johnson, Arizona

Tight End—Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers—Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh;Julio Jones, Atlanta

Left Tackle — Tyron Smith, Dallas

Rigth Tackle — Travis Conklin, Tennessee

Left Guard— Kelechi Osemele, Oakland

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center— Travis Frederick, Dallas

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers—Khalil Mack, Oakland;Vic Beasley Jr., Atlanta

Interior Linemen—Aaron Donald, Los Angeles;Damon Harrison, New York Giants

Linebackers—Von Miller, Denver;Bobby Wagner, Seattle;Sean Lee, Dallas

Cornerbacks—Aqib Talib, Denver;Marcus Peters, Kansas City

Safeties—Landon Collins, New York Giants;Eric Berry, Kansas City

Defensive Back—Chris Harris Jr., Denver

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota

Punt Returner — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback—Tom Brady, New England

Running Back — David Johnson, Arizona

Flex—Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh

Tight End—Greg Olsen, Carolina

Wide Receivers—Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants;Mike Evans, Tampa Bay

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City, and Marcus Cannon, New England

Left Guard— Marshal Yanda, Baltimore

Right Guard — David DeCastro, Pittsburgh

Center— Alex Mack, Atlanta

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers—Jadeveon Clowney, Houston;Cameron Wake, Miami, Olivier Vernon, New York Giants, and Brandon Graham, Philadelphia

Interior Linemen—Ndamukong Suh, Miami;Calais Campbell, Arizona, and Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay

Linebackers—Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo;Luke Kuechly, Carolina;Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, C.J. Mosley, Baltimore, Zach Brown, Buffalo, Zachary Orr, Baltimore, Alec Ogletree, Los Angeles, Dont’a Hightower, New England, Whitney Mercilus, Houston, and Bernardick McKinney, Houston

Cornerbacks—Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants;Casey Hayward, San Diego, and Malcolm Butler, New England

Safeties—Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay;Devin McCourty, New England.

Defensive Back—Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, New York Giants

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — None.

Punter — Marquette King, Oakland

Kick Returner — Tyler Lockett, Seattle

Punt Returner — None.

Special Teamer — Nate Ebner, New England

Related content

Dallas Cowboys

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

View more video

Sports Videos