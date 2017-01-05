Rest, no trips part of bye weekend message for Cowboys

Let owner Jerry Jones tell it, the Dallas Cowboys did not lose to the New York Giants in the 2007 NFC Divisional playoffs because quarterback Tony Romo and tight end Jason Witten spent the bye week during wild-card weekend in Cabo San Lucas.
It stands to reason that a weekend getting away from it all had no bearing on the outcome of a game that catapulted the Giants’ run to the Super Bowl title and left the Cowboys empty handed after a 13-3 season.
Nine years later, the Cowboys find themselves in a similar position with a team-record tying 13-3 mark, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
While Romo is still on the team, these Cowboys are led by rookie quarterback Dak Prescott.
Credited all season for his leadership and impressive maturity, Prescott was ready and waiting for questions about his bye-weeked plans.
"Nice try," he responded. "Hanging out. Getting rested."
How many times has he heard talk of Cabo this week?
"None," he said his tongue firmly planted in his cheek.
What about Miami?
“Zero,” Prescott claimed.
The truth is that Prescott, who grew up a Cowboys fan in Shreveport, La, has long known about the Cabo controversy.
He acknowledged earlier in the season that he had no intention of going on a trip if the Cowboys clinched a first-round bye.
There’s also no way he hasn’t heard about the recent controversial trip to Miami by wide receiver Odell Beckham of the New York Giants during the off day leading up to their upcoming wild-card game against the Green Bay Packers.
But Prescott was playing it straight down the middle as he has all season. He had no intention of giving rise to a new controversy.
But again, this Cowboys team has new leadership and new resolve.
There is no chance any of them will take a trip abroad to blow off steam during the bye weekend.
They have been told to get off their feet, but not lose their edge and focus, by coach Jason Garrett.
That attitude is a far cry from coach Wade Phillips in 2007 when he instructed the players to get as far away from football as possible.
The Cowboys did and that’s all everyone remembers.
Again, the Cowboys have learned from the experience. They certainly have been reminded of it.
Asked if the Cowboys were going to take any trips this weekend, cornerback Brandon Carr said they can wait another month to rest.
“We’ve gotten this far,” Carr said. “It’s only 30 more days left of this thing and they go by pretty fast. Each week is important. These minutes, these seconds, these hours, are very, very important for your planning. It’s a bye week in a sense that we’re going to get off of our feet as much as we can and kind of rest up.
“At the same time, we’re still working. We’re still trying to sharpen ourselves and get better each and every day. At this time of the season, you can’t afford to take any more time off. We had our bye week and had our time off and guys are just eager for next week so we can have our shot at this thing.”
The Cowboys have a different approach for sure. The whole organization has learned from the Cabo experience.
Garrett asked the players not to take a Mexico vacation.
But they know the message.
“We really just try to emphasize to our players to be the best versions of themselves in everything they do,” Garrett said. “And let all their decisions on and off the field follow that approach and let that be your guidepost.”
The Cowboys have already let their conscious be their guide.
They will spend the bye week watching football, resting, but not losing their edge or their focus.
Cabo?
As Prescott said, “nice try.”
