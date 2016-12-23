The hungry man

Ezekiel Elliott, RB

When the Cowboys selected Elliott with their first-round pick, some thought it was more of a luxury than a necessity. But the rookie rusher has become the MVP of the team, if not the league, by gobbling up yards on the ground with an impeccable mix of vision, speed and toughness. A former high school hurdler, it looks as if there is no obstacle (or tackler) Zeke can't jump over on his way to becoming the Cowboys' next franchise back.