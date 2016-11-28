Ezekiel Elliott saw his success coming, so he trademarked it

Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott is making this NFL thing look too easy.
Through 11 games, he’s leading the league in rushing (1,199 yards), his team has the best record in football (10-1), and his jersey is the NFL’s top seller, according to nflshop.com. (Fellow Cowboys rookie QB Dak Prescott’s No. 4 is second.)
But Zeke isn’t just cashing in on the field.
While still in college at Ohio State, he trademarked his nicknames “Zeke” and “Eze,” among other phrases, for use on merchandise. So now, on Cyber Monday, you can go to shopzeke.com and get a 10 percent discount on signature “EZE does it” apparel, such as hoodies, socks, T-shirts and more.
You can even buy your baby a “Let’s Eat” onesie, or your pooch an “Elliott 21” rib tank. Zeke does love dogs.
https://t.co/AXgYNZnN5P pic.twitter.com/Yv4FughrPn— Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) November 28, 2016
Elliott is one of several college stars who have trademarked their names and nicknames while in school. Others include Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel, aka Johnny Football, and Prescott, who while at Mississippi State secured the phrases “Dak Attack” and “Who Dak,” along with his name. Prescott says he’s totally focused on “football and family” right now, and isn’t in a rush to cash in on endorsements or late-night TV appearances.
But it never hurts to be prepared.
Elliott also owns the phrases “Hero in a half shirt” and “In crop top we trust,” along with the restaurant name, “Zeke's Crop Top Bar and Grill.” As NFL defenses have learned, Elliott loves to eat. And he isn’t shy about showing off his six-pack abs.
Give Elliott credit for forecasting his own success and capitalizing on it.
The No. 4 pick in last year’s draft recently broke Tony Dorsett’s Cowboys rookie rushing record, and if he keeps going on this pace, don’t be surprised if his signature “Z” earns a space among the hall of fame of athlete logos, which includes Tiger Woods, Roger Federer and Michael Jordan.
