4th quarter magic: Dak Prescott at his best when it matters most

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say Pause

2:22 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the season opener

3:30 Mac Attack Fears One Team For Cowboys

3:08 Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence

3:23 Charean and Chill break down the Cowboys win over the Ravens

0:55 Early morning fog creeps into DFW

3:14 Colleyville Heritage holds off Lubbock Coronado 43-34 to take Regional title

1:50 North Richland Hills gunman kills 1, wounds another

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks