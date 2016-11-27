4th quarter magic: Dak Prescott at his best when it matters most

Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley was finally at loss for words on rookie quarterback sensation Dak Prescott.
Beasley, one of the primary beneficiaries of Prescott’s rise to prominence as the team’s leading receiver through 11 games, has been on point about the rookie fourth-round pick all season.
He was one of the first early converts and in the former Mississippi State star and has been a go-to guy for all things Prescott on and off the field.
When asked about the rookie’s poise in the second half and fourth quarter of games, in the most important situations, Beasley was at a loss for words.
“I don’t know,” Beasley said. “There is nothing I can tell you about why he is so good in the fourth. He is a baller man. He just makes plays. There is no trick to it. He is just a baller.”
With 18 touchdowns and just two interceptions, Prescott has been balling all season in leading the Dallas Cowboys (10-1) to a franchise record 10 consecutive victories and the NFL’s best record.
The biggest reason why he has officially replaced Tony Romo as the team’s starting quarterback is that Prescott seemingly plays his best when it matters most.
His quarterback rating for the season is 108.7, which ranks third in the league. His rating in the fourth quarter is 109.1.
Even more astounding are his numbers over the past five weeks _ during a stretch of game that were suppose to bring the precocious rookie down to earth with games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Washington Redskins.
During that stretch, he is 36 of 48 (75.0 completion percentage) for 404 yards and three touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 120.5 rating.
Over the past four, the completion percentage is a near perfect 25 of 28 (89.3 percent) for 269 yards and one touchdown and a 118.6 rating.
“For the most part, I guess I’ve got three quarters under my belt at that point,” Prescott said. “I know what they’re going to give me for the most part. The rhythm of the game, I know my match-ups and I’m locked in at that point. When you’re in a rhythm, I think that goes for everything. You feel the ball better, the ball comes out your hands better, you’re making better decisions. Sometimes your receivers are making better plays and that definitely helps and makes you feel like you’re in a rhythm.”
The rhythm is part of it. But it’s also about preparation and an ahead-of-his-time Prescott being able to hone in when it matters most and doing things he is not supposed to be doing at a young age.
Consider that being magical in the fourth quarter was a calling card of the team’s former starter. Romo owns the highest fourth-quarter quarterback rating in NFL history of 102.7. His fourth-quarter rating was 98.3 when he led the Cowboys to a 12-4 record in 2014.
Prescott is currently blowing those stats away.
“We’ve talked about it before. He’s a pro. He smiles in the face of adversity,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said. “He never loses his cool and that’s one of his best things about him, no matter what’s happening in a game, he’s keeping playing like it’s a regular down or so. I mean, that’s very good.”
If there is one criticism of Prescott, it’s that he has been a slow starter of late. Of course, that is offset by his brilliant second-half performances where his total numbers of the final two quarters have been better than the fourth.
Over the past four games, he is 36-of-42 (85.7) passing for 415 yards with three touchdowns and a 131.6 rating.
And that doesn’t even include the plays he has made with his feet.
But it’s not about the numbers. It’s about the moments over the past five games. It started with the comeback overtime victory against the Eagles when he was five of five for 56 yards and the game winning touchdown in overtime. He then led the Cowboys to two touchdowns in the final 2 minutes in a comeback victory against the Steelers while out-dueling Ben Roethlisberger on the road.
Prescott completed his final 11 passes and threw a fourth-quarter touchdown in a 24-17 victory against the Ravens before staving off the Redskins on Thanksgiving Day with two fourth-quarter touchdowns drives on six of seven passing in the final frame.
Receiver Brice Butler said Prescott has been the same since he got the Cowboys. His demeanor, confidence and poise in the huddle is not different late in games than it was when has running the third team offense at the beginning of training camp.
“I don’t know man,” Butler said. ‘He is just a gamer. He is a baller. When it’s time to go, he is ready to go. He is built for it. There are some things you can’t speak on. That is one of those things. He is just ready for the moment. No moment seems too big for him.”
Certainly, not late in games.
Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr
