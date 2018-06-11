How will the Mavericks finish next season? Oddsmakers provide a pre-NBA Draft outlook

Rebuilding an NBA team takes time.
The most prominent figures in the Mavericks organization, including owner Mark Cuban, head coach Rick Carlisle, rising star Dennis Smith Jr. and franchise cornerstone Dirk Nowtzki have all admitted as much at one point or another.
The franchise currently possesses the No. 5 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, which will be held on June 21st at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Some reports indicated the front office is potentially looking to trade down. If Dallas stands pat, they remain in a good position to select of the consensus top six prospects available.
The team could also try to take advantage of its considerable cap space by spending on one several quality big men in free agency.
But there's no telling how the upcoming acquisitions will impact the team's fortunes next season. And right now, the oddsmakers don't see the Mavericks improving on one of the worst seasons in franchise history.
In short, the team appears destined for another high lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Just how high will that pick be?
The oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime.com are going to tell you.
NBA championship odds for the 2018-2019 season
Golden State Warriors: 2/1
Houston Rockets: 5/1
Boston Celtics: 6/1
Philadelphia 76ers: 11/1
Los Angeles Lakers: 20/1
Utah Jazz: 35/1
Portland Trail Blazers: 40/1
Toronto Raptors: 40/1
New Orleans Pelicans: 45/1
San Antonio Spurs: 50/1
Minnesota Timberwolves: 60/1
Indiana Pacers: 80/1
Milwaukee Bucks: 90/1
Miami Heat: 100/1
Oklahoma City Thunder: 100/1
Denver Nuggets: 100/1
Washington Wizards: 150/1
Los Angeles Clippers: 200/1
Cleveland Cavaliers: 200/1
Detroit Pistons: 200/1
Charlotte Hornets: 300/1
Sacramento Kings: 300/1
Brooklyn Nets: 300/1
Dallas Mavericks: 300/1
Chicago Bulls: 400/1
Memphis Grizzlies: 500/1
New York Knicks: 500/1
Phoenix Suns: 500/1
Orlando Magic: 1000/1
