Report: Mavericks getting interest from Celtics in No. 5 pick, Mohamed Bamba

The Celtics want the Mavericks' No. 5 overall pick in the NBA Draft.
Sean Devveny of Sporting News reported that Boston would trade the No. 27 overall pick and one of Boston's first-round picks in the 2019 NBA Draft to Dallas.
Ainge would also likely need to include a young talent such as forward Jaylen Brown or guard Terry Rozier in the deal.
The Celtics reportedly want to take Mohamed Bamba out of Texas with that No. 5 pick.
The Memphis Grizzlies are also reportedly involved in the trade scenario.
Comments