Former Texas Longhorns center Mo Bamba, who stands 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot, 10-inch wingspan, is expected to selected early in the 2018 NBA Draft next month. Gregory Payan AP

Report: Mavericks getting interest from Celtics in No. 5 pick, Mohamed Bamba

By Peter Dawson

May 30, 2018 11:56 AM

The Celtics want the Mavericks' No. 5 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Sean Devveny of Sporting News reported that Boston would trade the No. 27 overall pick and one of Boston's first-round picks in the 2019 NBA Draft to Dallas.

Ainge would also likely need to include a young talent such as forward Jaylen Brown or guard Terry Rozier in the deal.

The Celtics reportedly want to take Mohamed Bamba out of Texas with that No. 5 pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies are also reportedly involved in the trade scenario.

