Dennis Smith Jr., Yogi Ferrell head Mavs roster for Las Vegas

First-round draft pick Dennis Smith Jr. will join returning Dallas Mavericks Yogi Ferrell, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nicolas Brussino and A.J. Hammons for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas, which begins Saturday.

Smith will be making his pro debut after being the ninth overall pick in the NBA draft. Ferrell was named to the All-NBA Rookie second team last week.

For the fifth consecutive season, teams will compete in a playoff-style schedule, which ends July 17.

The Mavericks will open the preliminary round against the Chicago Bulls at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, They then will face the Phoenix Suns on Sunday and the Miami Heat on Tuesday, July 11, before being seeded in a tournament that concludes with the championship game July 17. Each team is guaranteed to play at least five games.

All games will be held at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

ESPN will carry Dallas’ matchup with Phoenix , and NBA TV will televise the Mavericks’ games against Chicago and Miami. TXA 21 will air all three of the Mavericks’ currently scheduled games.

Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley will serve as the head coach of Dallas’ summer league squad for the second consecutive year.