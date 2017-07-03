Dennis Smith Jr., Yogi Ferrell head Mavs roster for Las Vegas

First-round draft pick Dennis Smith Jr. will join returning Dallas Mavericks Yogi Ferrell, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nicolas Brussino and A.J. Hammons for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas, which begins Saturday.
Smith will be making his pro debut after being the ninth overall pick in the NBA draft. Ferrell was named to the All-NBA Rookie second team last week.
For the fifth consecutive season, teams will compete in a playoff-style schedule, which ends July 17.
The Mavericks will open the preliminary round against the Chicago Bulls at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, They then will face the Phoenix Suns on Sunday and the Miami Heat on Tuesday, July 11, before being seeded in a tournament that concludes with the championship game July 17. Each team is guaranteed to play at least five games.
All games will be held at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.
ESPN will carry Dallas’ matchup with Phoenix , and NBA TV will televise the Mavericks’ games against Chicago and Miami. TXA 21 will air all three of the Mavericks’ currently scheduled games.
Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley will serve as the head coach of Dallas’ summer league squad for the second consecutive year.
Dallas Mavericks roster
Las Vegas Summer League
1 Dennis Smith Jr., guard, 6-3 195, North Carolina State, rookie
8 Ding Yanyuhang, forward, 6-7 200, Shandong/China, rookie
9 Nicolas Brussino, guard/forward, 6-8 195, Penarol/Argentina, 1 year
10 Dorian Finney-Smith, forward, 6-8 220, Florida, 1 year
11 Yogi Ferrell, guard, 6-0 180, Indiana, 1 year
14 Josh Adams, guard, 6-2 190, Wyoming, rookie
19 Corey Webster, guard, 6-2 190, Lambuth/New Zealand, rookie
20 A.J. Hammons, center, 7-0 250, Purdue, 1 year
24 Torian Graham, guard, 6-5 195, Arizona State, rookie
29 Carrick Felix, guard/forward, 6-6 203, Arizona State, 1 year
33 Steven Spieth, guard/forward, 6-6 210, Brown, rookie
42 Maxi Kleber, forward, 6-10 220, Bayern Munich/Germany, rookie
55 Johnathan Motley, forward, 6-10 230, Baylor, rookie
Head coach: Jamahl Mosley, Colorado
Assistant coach: Larry Shyatt, Wooster
Assistant coach: Mike Shedd, Purdue
Assistant coach: God Shammgod, Providence
Mavericks Las Vegas schedule
GAME
DATE
OPPONENT
TIME (Central)
VENUE
TV
1
Saturday
vs. Chicago
3:30 p.m.
Thomas & Mack Center
TXA 21/NBA TV
2
Sunday
vs. Phoenix
3:30 p.m.
Thomas & Mack Center
TXA 21/ESPN
3
Tuesday, July 11
vs. Miami
7:00 p.m.
Cox Pavilion
TXA 21/NBA TV
Games 4 and 5 will be determined after seeding
