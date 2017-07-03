Fans are eager to see Dallas Mavericks first-round draft pick Dennis Smith Jr. in action. Smith will make his debut in the Las Vegas Summer league tournament Saturday.
July 03, 2017 12:31 PM

Dennis Smith Jr., Yogi Ferrell head Mavs roster for Las Vegas

By David Humphrey

First-round draft pick Dennis Smith Jr. will join returning Dallas Mavericks Yogi Ferrell, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nicolas Brussino and A.J. Hammons for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas, which begins Saturday.

Smith will be making his pro debut after being the ninth overall pick in the NBA draft. Ferrell was named to the All-NBA Rookie second team last week.

For the fifth consecutive season, teams will compete in a playoff-style schedule, which ends July 17.

The Mavericks will open the preliminary round against the Chicago Bulls at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, They then will face the Phoenix Suns on Sunday and the Miami Heat on Tuesday, July 11, before being seeded in a tournament that concludes with the championship game July 17. Each team is guaranteed to play at least five games.

All games will be held at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

ESPN will carry Dallas’ matchup with Phoenix , and NBA TV will televise the Mavericks’ games against Chicago and Miami. TXA 21 will air all three of the Mavericks’ currently scheduled games.

Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley will serve as the head coach of Dallas’ summer league squad for the second consecutive year.

Dallas Mavericks roster

Las Vegas Summer League

1 Dennis Smith Jr., guard, 6-3 195, North Carolina State, rookie

8 Ding Yanyuhang, forward, 6-7 200, Shandong/China, rookie

9 Nicolas Brussino, guard/forward, 6-8 195, Penarol/Argentina, 1 year

10 Dorian Finney-Smith, forward, 6-8 220, Florida, 1 year

11 Yogi Ferrell, guard, 6-0 180, Indiana, 1 year

14 Josh Adams, guard, 6-2 190, Wyoming, rookie

19 Corey Webster, guard, 6-2 190, Lambuth/New Zealand, rookie

20 A.J. Hammons, center, 7-0 250, Purdue, 1 year

24 Torian Graham, guard, 6-5 195, Arizona State, rookie

29 Carrick Felix, guard/forward, 6-6 203, Arizona State, 1 year

33 Steven Spieth, guard/forward, 6-6 210, Brown, rookie

42 Maxi Kleber, forward, 6-10 220, Bayern Munich/Germany, rookie

55 Johnathan Motley, forward, 6-10 230, Baylor, rookie

Head coach: Jamahl Mosley, Colorado

Assistant coach: Larry Shyatt, Wooster

Assistant coach: Mike Shedd, Purdue

Assistant coach: God Shammgod, Providence

Mavericks Las Vegas schedule

GAME

DATE

OPPONENT

TIME (Central)

VENUE

TV

1

Saturday

vs. Chicago

3:30 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center

TXA 21/NBA TV

2

Sunday

vs. Phoenix

3:30 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center

TXA 21/ESPN

3

Tuesday, July 11

vs. Miami

7:00 p.m.

Cox Pavilion

TXA 21/NBA TV

Games 4 and 5 will be determined after seeding

Sports Videos