Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell named to NBA all-rookie team

Dallas Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell was named to the NBA All-Rookie second team Monday.

In 36 games (29 starts) with the Mavericks, Ferrell averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 29.0 minutes while shooting .412 from the field, .403 from behind-the-arc and .877 from the free throw line.

Ferrell’s honor marks just the eighth time a Maverick has earned all-rookie honors and the first since Marquis Daniels and Josh Howard were named to the 2003-04 second team.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon and Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric were unanimously selected to the first team. Both players received all 100 first-team votes from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Joining Brogdon and Saric on the first team are 76ers center Joel Embiid, Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield and New York Knicks center Willy Hernangomez.

Joining Ferrell on the second were Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss, and Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram.

The rookie of the year will be announced at 8 tonight during the inaugural “NBA Awards,” which will be televised live by TNT.