It’s Curry vs. Curry when Mavericks host Golden State Warriors

Seth Curry recalls when he was a youngster playing basketball in his backyard with his older brother, Steph Curry, how those games occasionally got a bit intense.
"My mom used to have to come out and break up some fights and things like that, and referee the games,’’ Seth Curry said. "It was very competitive games that got us that competitive spirit that we need right now."
When asked if his mom was a good referee, Seth Curry said: "I don’t think so."
The Curry brothers’ mom might have retired her referee’s whistle, but she’ll be inside American Airlines Center on Tuesday night at 7:30 when Seth Curry and the Dallas Mavericks entertain Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Seth Curry, 26, is looking forward to playing against Steph Curry in what is affectionately known as the Curry Bowl.
"Being on the same court with Steph is always special, it’s fun,’’ Seth Curry said. "Definitely playing against that team, one of the best teams in the league the past few years.
"So it’s a great test for me individually and a test for our team to see where we are."
Steph Curry is more accomplished as a basketball player. A four-time All-Star, 2015 NBA champion and the league’s reigning two-time Most Valuable Player, Steph Curry was the seventh overall pick of the 2009 draft out of Davidson, is extremely polished and is one of the most feared players in the game’s history.
Seth Curry went undrafted out of Duke in 2013 and is best described as a journeyman who has played for two National Basketball Association Development League teams and is working for his fourth NBA team since 2013.
But Seth Curry, who signed a two-year, $6 million free agent contract with the Mavericks last summer and has worked himself into the starting lineup, averages 12.7 points and appears to have found a home in Dallas.
"He’s taken advantage of an opportunity to be in that starting lineup, getting significant minutes and playing well,’’ 29-year old Steph Curry said of his younger brother. "He has crazy confidence and swag about him – you love to see that.
"He obviously deserves to be in the league and he’s been proving that every day since he’s shown up in Dallas."
The Curry’s dad, Dell Curry, also has sharp-shooting skills and played in the NBA from 1986-2002 and was the league’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1994.
The Mavericks tip-toe around talking about Steph Curry to Seth Curry. Except for a few occasions.
"I’d say (to Seth), ‘Hey did you see Steph last night,’ but it had nothing to do with him being his brother,’’ forward Dirk Nowitzki said. "It’s just sometimes Steph makes incredible plays and it’s being talked about.
"I sometimes bring it up when we play one-on-one in pre-game, I always tell (Seth) I’m going to treat you like your brother and your dad. But other than that, (Seth is) his own guy and he’s carving out a nice little career for himself.’’
Owner Mark Cuban has been so pleased with Seth Curry’s performance this season that one of his narratives is to not even bring up Steph Curry.
"I’ve never mentioned Seth’s brother to (Seth),’’ Cuban said. "I’ve never brought it up and I don’t have any intention of starting to.
"I don’t know what team his brother is playing on, I haven’t paid much attention to the rest of his family. When it comes to Seth, he’s our guy. I don’t care about the rest of his family."
Seth Curry is 0-5 in his NBA career against his brother, and said his parents always "stay neutral’’ whenever he and Steph play each other. And since they’re both guards, what theatrics will occur when they have to guard one another on Tuesday?
Will they, for a milli-second, think back to those brotherly backyard confrontations when their mother had to be the referee?
"I’m sure we’ll have our chances to go at each other,’’ Seth Curry said. "We’ll be on the floor a lot together, I’m sure.
"As long as he’s not resting that game.’’
Seth Curry made that last remark because the Warriors played at Oklahoma City on Monday and could rest some of their starters when they play the Mavericks on Tuesday. Steph Curry was one of the players the Warriors rested when they played the Spurs in San Antonio on March 11 on the second night of a back-to-back.
But the Maverick are operating under the notion that Steph Curry will be in uniform against his brother on Tuesday.
"It’s just going to be an incredible family reunion,’’ said Donnie Nelson, the Mavericks’ president of basketball operations. "We’re just so happy because Seth’s got the integrity genes, he fits in great in our locker room, and obviously he’s got the genes that his dad had and his brother has with the ability to shoot the ball.
"He’s grown up around the game and like a lot of good young players, he’s got a real good understanding. He’s a true pro in every sense of the word, and a winner."
Brother talk
Steph Curry has a 5-0 record against his brother, Seth Curry, during their meetings in the NBA. The two brothers will play each other Tuesday when the Mavericks host Golden State. Here are their personal statistics in those five games.
Nov. 28, 2015
Final score: Golden State 120, Sacramento 101
Steph Curry 19 points, 4 rebounds, six assists, 30 minutes, four of seven field goals, three of six 3-pointers
Seth Curry 9 points, one rebound, two assists, 9 minutes, three of four FGs, three of three 3-pointers
Dec. 28, 2015
Final score: Golden State 122, Sacramento 103
Steph Curry 23 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, 30 minutes, seven of 16 field goals, six of 13 3-pointers
Seth Curry seven points, two rebounds, three assists, 20 minutes, one of six field goals, zero of three 3-pointers
Jan. 9, 2016
Final score: Golden State 128, Sacramento 116
Steph Curry 38 points, six rebounds, 11 assists, 38 minutes, 12 of 21 field goals, eight of 14 3-pointers
Seth Curry 0 points, 0 rebounds, 1 assist, eight minutes, zero of zero field goals, zero of zero 3-pointers
Nov. 9, 2016
Final score: Golden State 116, Mavericks 95
Steph Curry 24 points, three rebounds, six assists, 31 minutes, eight of 12 field goals, four of eight 3-pointers
Seth Curry 10 points, one rebound, nine assists, 35 minutes, four of 17 field goals, two of nine 3-pointers
Dec. 30, 2016
Final score: Golden State 108, Mavericks 99
Steph Curry 14 points, four rebounds, five assists, 30 minutes, five of 12 field goals, three of six 3-pointers
Seth Curry 11 points, one rebound, five assists, 26 minutes, four of eight field goals, one of three 3-pointers
