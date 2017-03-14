Mavericks guard Seth Curry trying to break out of shooting slump

After having his way with defenders and shredding every defense in his path in recent weeks, Seth Curry has been mired in a shooting slump over the past two games.

During that span, the Dallas Mavericks’ shooting guard is three of 16 from the field and scored a total of eight points.

Curry was one of eight from the field with three points while playing 33 minutes in last Saturday’s 100-98 loss to the Phoenix Suns. He scored five points on two of eight shooting during 32 minutes of action in Monday’s 100-78 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

It’s just the second time all season that Curry has been held under 10 points in consecutive games when he’s played at least 30 minutes.

On Nov. 14, Curry played 30 minutes and scored only nine points on four of 12 shooting during a 93-77 loss to the New York Knicks. And on Nov. 16 the four-year veteran scored six points on 3-of-7 shots in 32 minutes as the Mavericks lost to the Boston Celtics, 90-83.

“Seth is seeing a lot of physical defenders and guys attacking him at the offensive end to make it tough on him,’’ Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “So, he’s in situations where he’s going to see a lot more of that and we’ve got to help him adjust.’’

Before his recent struggles, Curry was averaging 22 points and shooting 57.5 percent from the field (65-of-113) in the previous eight games. He scored a career-high 31 points on 13-of-17 shooting during a 97-84 loss at Minnesota on Feb. 24 in the Mavericks’ first game after the All-Star break.

But what has transpired in the past two games has baffled the soft-spoken Curry.

“I’ve been game-planned before awhile now,’’ Curry said. “I’ve just got to figure it out.

“I’ve got to find a way to get more shots.”