Nerlens Noel will not play against Brooklyn

Dallas Mavericks center Nerlens Noel will miss tonight’s game against the Brooklyn Nets due to a sore left knee.
Tipoff is at 8 p.m. at American Airlines Center.
It’s unclear if Noel will be able to play when the Mavericks host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. But, either way, the Mavericks want to be cautious with his injury.
“It’s not considered serious – day-to-day,’’ coach Rick Carlisle said. “But we’re going to hold him out tonight and see where we are tomorrow.”
The Mavericks acquired Noel on Feb. 23 in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. In six games with the Mavericks, Noel is averaging 10 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 24.2 minutes per contest.
