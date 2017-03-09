Guard J.J. Barea returns for surging Dallas Mavericks

Nets at Mavericks
8 p.m., American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 23-35, Heat 27-32
About the Nets: This has not been a very good season at all for the Nets, who come into Friday’s game with losses in 35 of their past 39 games. ... Before losing in Atlanta 110-105 on Wednesday, the Nets went into Memphis and upset the Grizzlies on Monday 122-109. ... The Nets also defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 127-122 in two overtimes on Nov. 29. ... This is the final game of an eight-game, 14-day road trip for the Nets, who have the worst record in the NBA and have already been officially eliminated from playoff contention. ... The Nets are 4-28 on the road this season and 8-18 against Western Conference teams. ... The Nets’ minus-8.6 point differential is the worst in the league. The 114.3 points per game Brooklyn has allowed also is the NBA’s worst. ... Brook Lopez (20.3 ppg, 5.1 rebounds per game, 1.78 blocks per game) and Jeremy Lin (13.6 ppg, 5.0 assists per game) are the main producers for the Nets.
About the Mavericks: Now that Dirk Nowitzki has become the sixth player of all-time to score at least 30,000 points in an NBA career, it’s back to normal business for the Mavericks. That includes finally getting a chance to see guard J. J. Barea play again. Back in action against the Nets after missing the past 20 games with a strained left calf, Barea averages 12.2 ppg and 4.9 apg in only 24.7 mpg. ... The Mavericks are 11-2 in their past 13 home games and are 3-0 on this five-game home stand which ends with Saturday’s game against Phoenix. ... The Mavericks signed guard Manny Harris and forward Jarrod Uthoff to 10-day contracts on Thursday. Harris averaged 26.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg and 2.2 steals per game this season with the Texas Legends of the National Basketball Development League. In 89 games during three NBA seasons – two with Cleveland, one with the LA Lakers – he averaged 6.4 ppg and 2.7 rpg. Meanwhile, Uthoff aveaged 17.1 ppg and 9.1 rpg this season for the D-League’s Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
