Dallas Mavericks acquire Nerlens Noel in trade with Sixers

The Dallas Mavericks traded forward Justin Anderson, center Andrew Bogut and a first-round draft pick for Philadelphia Sixers’ forward/center Nerlens Noel on Thursday.
A sixth-overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2013 NBA draft, Noel was traded to Philadelphia that summer. He missed the 2013-14 season recovering from anterior cruciate ligament surgery.
The next year, Noel played in 75 games with 71 starts and averaged 9.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. He became the third rookie in franchise history to record 100 blocks in a season.
Noel increased his scoring to 11.1 points per game last season while playing in 67 games.
This season, Noel missed the first six weeks of the season after surgery to repair an inflamed plica. In 29 games, Noel is averaging 8.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 19.4 minutes per game.
Bogut was traded to Dallas from Golden State along with forward Harrison Barnes in the off-season. The former No. 1 overall pick has averaged 3.0 points and 8.3 rebounds in 26 games while battling injuries.
Anderson is averaging 13.9 minutes and has played in 51 games this season.
The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the trade.
