San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard, who has been ruled out indefinitely due to a reoccurring quad injury, is reportedly unhappy with the state of the organization. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard, who has been ruled out indefinitely due to a reoccurring quad injury, is reportedly unhappy with the state of the organization. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) Tony Gutierrez AP
San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard, who has been ruled out indefinitely due to a reoccurring quad injury, is reportedly unhappy with the state of the organization. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) Tony Gutierrez AP

Basketball

Report: Kawhi Leonard wants to leave the Spurs. Could the Mavericks acquire him?

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

June 15, 2018 12:27 PM

Kawhi Leonard wants to leave the San Antonio Spurs and head coach Gregg Popovich.

The news was first reported by Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Earlier on Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted this.

If Leonard joins the Lakers he could potentially become teammates with free agent LeBron James.

But Could owner Mark Cuban make a pitch that would convince the star forward to come to the Mavericks?

Dallas is reportedly considering trading down in the upcoming NBA Draft.

One factor in Leonard's decision could be the potential retirement of Popovich. A Thursday report from Wojnarowski stated that that people in the coach's "orbit" told him that next season could be Popovich's last as an NBA head coach (he's still set to coach the United States at the 2020 Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina).

Leonard has reportedly had an increasingly fractured relationship with Popovich and the organization throughout the course of this past season.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  