Report: Kawhi Leonard wants to leave the Spurs. Could the Mavericks acquire him?

Kawhi Leonard wants to leave the San Antonio Spurs and head coach Gregg Popovich.

The news was first reported by Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 15, 2018

Earlier on Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted this.

San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard has Los Angeles — preferably the Lakers — at the center of his preferences for a trade destination, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2018

If Leonard joins the Lakers he could potentially become teammates with free agent LeBron James.

But Could owner Mark Cuban make a pitch that would convince the star forward to come to the Mavericks?

Dallas is reportedly considering trading down in the upcoming NBA Draft.

One factor in Leonard's decision could be the potential retirement of Popovich. A Thursday report from Wojnarowski stated that that people in the coach's "orbit" told him that next season could be Popovich's last as an NBA head coach (he's still set to coach the United States at the 2020 Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina).

Leonard has reportedly had an increasingly fractured relationship with Popovich and the organization throughout the course of this past season.