Report: Mavericks might trade down in NBA Draft, have playoff aspirations next season

The Dallas Mavericks currently own the No. 5 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
But that could change.
"The Kings and Mavericks are open to moving down in the draft, according to multiple league front-office executives," said Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. "Dallas is trying to compete for the playoffs next season."
A few weeks ago, Sean Devveny of Sporting News reported that Boston might consider trading their No. 27 overall pick and one of their first-round picks in the 2019 NBA Draft to Dallas.
Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge would also likely need to include a young talent such as forward Jaylen Brown or guard Terry Rozier in the deal.
The Celtics reportedly want to take Mohamed Bamba out of Texas with that No. 5 pick.
