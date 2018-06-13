Dallas Mavericks President Donnie Nelson might trade down in the 2018 NBA Draft, according to a new report.
Report: Mavericks might trade down in NBA Draft, have playoff aspirations next season

By Peter Dawson

June 13, 2018 09:38 AM

The Dallas Mavericks currently own the No. 5 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

But that could change.

"The Kings and Mavericks are open to moving down in the draft, according to multiple league front-office executives," said Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. "Dallas is trying to compete for the playoffs next season."

A few weeks ago, Sean Devveny of Sporting News reported that Boston might consider trading their No. 27 overall pick and one of their first-round picks in the 2019 NBA Draft to Dallas.

Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge would also likely need to include a young talent such as forward Jaylen Brown or guard Terry Rozier in the deal.

The Celtics reportedly want to take Mohamed Bamba out of Texas with that No. 5 pick.

