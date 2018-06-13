Rangers Reaction: Colon's ERA soars toward 5, but he isn't rotation's primary concern

Adrian Beltre was a popular figure Tuesday afternoon in the Texas Rangers' clubhouse.

The locals wanted to get their hands on him.

The third baseman, who was signed and developed by the Los Angeles Dodgers, was back in Dodger Stadium for the first time since 2009. He was on the disabled list when the Rangers came here in 2015.

Beltre obliged, though eventually it seemed to be cutting into his routine. Somehow, he made it onto the field in time for first pitch, and the crowd gave him a nice cheer when his name was announced.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Bartolo Colon also received a nice ovation, perhaps because they knew what the Dodgers were about to do to him.

Here's some Rangers Reaction from a 12-5 loss.

1. The following is the state of the Rangers' rotation:

Cole Hamels is on the trading block, apparently.

Doug Fister is on the disabled list, definitely.

Mike Minor remains in bubble wrap.

Matt Moore has a 7.88 ERA.

Colon's ERA is quickly approaching 5.00.

The right-hander had his worst start of the season, allowing eight runs in 3 1/3 innings. He allowed three more home runs, Nos. 17, 18 and 19 this season. On top of that, he hit a weak bouncer back to the mound with the bases loaded and two outs in the second innings.

The performance, or lack of performance, pushed his ERA from 4.16 to 4.94.

It was 3.55 only three starts ago and 2.82 five starts ago.

I'm sensing a trend.

"They were hitting everything," said Colon, who recorded career strikeout No. 2,500 and is tied with the great Christy Mathewson for 33rd all time (2,502). "They were very aggressive, and I couldn't hold them. ... When things like that happen you have to learn and try to get it fixed for next time."

The good news for Colon is that he's not struggling the most among the Rangers' starters. The bad news for the Rangers is that he's not the struggling the most of their starters.

That distinction belongs to ...

SHARE COPY LINK Rangers first round draft pick Cole Winn passed on TCU Stefan Stevenson

2. ... Moore. The hammer hasn't been dropped on Moore, but the Rangers are considering swinging it. His start Friday is not a sure thing, manager Jeff Banister said, and the Rangers are considering who in the minors might supplant him.

Usually, anyone with a spot on the 40-man roster would be the choice, and Austin-Bibens Dirkx, Yohander Mendez and Ariel Jurado are candidate. But so is Yovani Gallardo, who is not on the 40.

He is pitching well for Triple A Round Rock, and that alone should merit consideration. He also can opt out of his minor-league deal Friday, and the starter-thin Rangers might have to add him or risk losing him.

There has been no indication that Gallardo would walk if bypassed for the start. The world wouldn't come crashing down on the Rangers if he were to exit, but what's it going to hurt to start him?

Nothing much, in the grand scheme of things.

Mendez and Jurado aren't exactly banging down the door. Bibens-Dirkx isn't a key part of the future, though he is handy to keep around. A veteran starter like Gallardo is usually handy to have, too.

What, though, will become of Moore?

The Rangers could try to stash him away in the bullpen while he works on things. He has options, so that could become an option. Maybe his right knee needs another 10 days (or longer) off.

He needs help, though the two starts before his rough one Sunday were an improvement. Sunday was a step or two backwards, and even these Rangers can't keep sending that out every fifth day.

It's not good for them, and it's not good for Moore. He needs help.

3. So, think about this: Only 20 other players in MLB history have collected more hits than Beltre.

That number should be down to 18 by the All-Star break and could be at 13 by the end of the season, whether he's with the Rangers or elsewhere.

Almost 19,000 have played in the majors since 1876.

That's pretty amazing.

He collected two singles in the first three innings Tuesday, including on that went for an RBI, to move into a tie for 21st all time with Ichiro Suzuki at 3,089. Next up is Dave Winfield at 3,110.

Beltre was given an early trip to the showers with the game out of reach. That should enable him to play third base on consecutive days for the first time since coming off the disabled list.

There more he can play, the better for us history buffs.