Doug Fister's trip to DL could lead to Yovani Gallardo's return

Rangers right-hander Doug Fister was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a a right knee strain and isn't expected to be ready when his spot in the rotation comes around after 10 days.
That means the Rangers are likely to need another spot starter before Fister is healthy again. Fister left his Friday start after feeling soreness during a warmup pitch before the sixth inning. Among the candidates are left-hander Yohander Mendez and right-hander Ariel Jurado. Jurado made his major league debut on May 19 with a start in Chicago against the White Sox. He allowed four runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Another option would be Yovani Gallardo, who hasn't allowed more than three earned run in each of his 10 starts for Triple-A Round Rock. He's been especially effective in his past two starts for the Express, allowing two earned runs on 10 hits over 12 combined innings. He's struck out 17 and walked three over his past three starts (18 combined innings). Gallardo, who grew up in Fort Worth and still lives near Eagle-Mountain Lake, went 13-11 with a 3.42 ERA for the Rangers in 2015.
Infielder Hanser Alberto was called up to take Fister's spot on the roster. Alberto's versatility around the infield will come in handy with the Rangers' playing a two-game set in the National League against the Dodgers on Tuesday and Wednesday.
