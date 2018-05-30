Yeah, it was just batting practice. But any Colon homer is fun to see

The pitch looked like a fastball, kind of, from left-hander/assistant pitching coach Dan Warthen, and the swing looked like, well, a pitcher taking batting practice.

But the result was a crowd-pleasing one to the 10, maybe, Texas Rangers pitchers and personnel watching and the six or so members of the Safeco Field grounds crew:

Bartolo Colon hit a home run.

A walk-off shot, no less.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"Only him," Rangers reliever Alex Claudio said.

Colon hit the final pitch of pitchers' batting practice into the visitor's bullpen, and the crowd went somewhat wild. No cars were overturned and Colon wasn't given a Gatorade shower.

The blast, though, was cheered by all on the field, even though Colon has hit BP homers before in his career, and it was a fun moment to end an otherwise mundane task for American League pitchers ahead of interleague play.

When it comes to his pitchers taking BP, manager Jeff Banister sweats out every session. Pitchers have been injured taking swings.

"I do worry about it," Banister said. "It's not the norm. We have to make it part of their norm. We try to get them as many swings that we feel are appropriate. What bothers me most is the time in between games. There's not the consistency of it, and you do run the risk of one of our guys having an issue."

Jake Diekman, who also took BP, tried put the Colon home run into its proper context.

"It was BP," he said.

But it was Colon, after all, and it would be hard to find a funnier moment in baseball the past five years than when "Big Sexy" went deep in a game for the first time in his career just over two years ago.

Colon took then-San Diego Padres righty James Shields deep May 7, 2016, at Petco Park, which isn't exactly a hitters' paradise, while pitching for the New York Mets. His teammates' reaction provided as much levity as the trot around the bases.





Colon, then 42, returned to an empty dugout after the rest of the team and coaching staff went and hid in the tunnel to the clubhouse. They returned to mob him shortly thereafter.





The Rangers play their first two road interleague games June 12-13 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Colon, who turned 45 last week, would be the Rangers' starter in the finale if the current rotation holds.

It would be quite the moment.





"For sure I want to see it," Claudio said. "It would be funny."