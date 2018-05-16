Rangers Reaction: Beltre not interested in 'going home' just yet

A reminder about Wednesday's game between the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners: There will be no TV broadcasts anywhere.

The Rangers are making their Facebook debut, and the Star-Telegram has a story on what fans need to do to see the game.

Here are some other pointers:

1. Don't gripe about it to me.

2. Buy a computer or smart phone or tablet.

3. Find a wireless connection or have a poopload of cellular data.

3. Create a Facebook account.

4. Wait for the magic to happen.

Here's some Rangers Reaction from a game that could be seen on TV, a 9-8 Rangers loss in 11 innings.

1. Adrian Beltre is on the disabled list again after aggravating the strain in his left hamstring that put him on the disabled list late last month. But, no, he didn't rush back or anything.





And, no, Beltre isn't worried about his future or frustrated by all his recent injuries to the point of calling it a career. "Going home," as he likes to say.

"It's part of the game," he said. "I've been lucky enough that I haven't had serious enough injuries to miss three or four months or a full season. I can't think that I'm going to play every year healthy. I would love to do that, but I understand that if you play the game only God knows if you're going to get hurt or not.

"I could not play the thinking or being scared of getting hurt. I'm not going to do that. I'm going to play the game the way it's supposed to be played, and if I get hurt, well, I'm supposed to get hurt. I'm not going to change anything. I'm going to play the game hard. But not going sit around here and complain because I'm hurt."

He's so intent on playing that he is considering more games at designated hitter.

Should the Rangers grant that to Beltre, which history suggests they might, that would either put Shin-Soo Choo on the bench more or Nomar Mazara in left field more. The latter is probably best for the offense, but so is Beltre not rushing back from injuries.

Of course, people in Texas can probably hear Beltre's baseball clock ticking all the way from Safeco Field. He isn't getting any younger or any closer to the elusive World Series title he wants so badly.

It's not going to happen this season with the Rangers, and the way-too-early forecast for next season looks pretty bleak. Beltre is in the final year of his contract with the Rangers, who might have to question whether they should attempt to re-sign him (they should).

That assumes Beltre wants to play another season.

"I'm thinking about today," Beltre said.

And the DH thing is contingent on him wanting to keep playing. It's only May, and much can happen the rest of the way. He could come off the DL and not go back on it and look like a player who could still be productive at age 40, or he could be injured a few more times and put his future in doubt.

That's not a good way to finish a career, but there are no guarantees that another year would be any different. But, as of Tuesday, with him seeing the benefits of more DH days, it didn't sound like Beltre is ready to go home.

"I can be a part-time DH," he said. "There's no doubt that if I want to play more games, maybe DH would be more realistic for me. I think that if I play more DH it will prolong my career."

2. Mike Minor pitched in four innings Tuesday and allowed at least one run in each of them. The left-hander didn't have a good put-away pitch and got himself in trouble in the third when he hit Nelson Cruz on a 1-2 pitch.





The outing marked his worst of the season, his shortest of the season (3 1/3 innings), and left him with a 5.61 ERA.

Here's the kicker: He's not even first or second on the list of Rangers lefties generating the most concern.

No. 2 is Martin Perez, and he's second primarily because he's on the disabled list with no return in sight.

No. 1 is Matt Moore, who was the losing pitcher Sunday after logging only three innings at Houston. He will get a chance to improve upon that Saturday.

However, that news came with a warning.

"We've got to show some progress," manager Jeff Banister said.

Moore liked his stuff against the Astros. He liked his stuff in giving up a 10-spot May 2 at Cleveland. The results just haven't been there.

The good news for Moore is that the Rangers don't have a ton of options. The obvious one is Yohander Mendez, another lefty, who pitched well over 4 1/3 innings Tuesday for Triple A Round Rock and can be recalled next week before Moore's turn would come up at home against the New York Yankees.

What could possibly go wrong?

Austin Bibens-Dirkx is another option, though the Rangers are fresh out of 40-man roster spots after calling up Hanser Alberto to replace Beltre. They will also need three 40-man spots over the next month as Ricardo Rodriguez, Tim Lincecum and Elvis Andrus come off the 60-day DL.

Jesse Chavez, who has pitched well in long relief (usually for Perez or Moore), is going to stay in the bullpen, Banister said.

It's not an ideal situation. Neither was Minor's outing, but the good news for him is that the Rangers got him off the hook with a three-run sixth that included Joey Gallo's 13th homer of the season and an RBI double by Rougned Odor.

The bad news for Minor is that he didn't give the Rangers their best chance win it. Yes, they gave themselves a chance, but the starter allowing six runs was too big of a blow.

"It was just another game where I got guys two strikes and couldn't put them away," Minor said. "They fouled some good pitches off, then waited around until I made a mistake and then made me pay for it. So, just a bad game."

3. The biggest news Tuesday at Safeco Field wasn't Beltre hitting the DL but Robinson Cano hitting the suspension list. The All-Star second baseman was handed an 80-game ban for a positive test for performance-enhancing drugs.





He said the offending drug, a diuretic often used to mask a PED, was prescribed for a medical ailment. That led to a high level of snark from, well, just about all over.

That includes from the Rangers' clubhouse.

Snark, but not surprise. No one is surprised by suspensions anymore after all the failed tests of past seasons. A half-year's salary and no postseason doesn't seem to be enough of a penalty if caught.

In Cano's case, he will still make $12 million this season, and he was going to miss two months' worth of games anyway because of a broken right hand. Chances are he's not going to go bankrupt and have to join Seattle's swelling homeless community.

(A stroll through downtown sure is interesting and depressing. It's not San Francisco interesting/depressing, but it's a closing the gap.)

The Mariners also could be without Cruz for a few games after he was smacked on the foot by Seattle boy Brandon Mann, who grew up going to Mariners games at the Kingdome and estimated at 80 people were at the series opener to see him.

The left-hander, who made his MLB debut Sunday at almost 34 years old, said that he almost never missed a start by Hall of Fame lefty Randy Johnson and any image of Ken Griffey Jr. takes him right back to his childhood.

That's a neat story. The Cano suspension? It certainly wasn't a surprise based on others' past transgressions.