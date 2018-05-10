Colby Lewis will provide color on Rangers-Mariners game viewable only on Facebook

The Texas Rangers game against the Mariners in Seattle on May 16 will be available exclusively on Facebook Watch.

As part of MLB's initiative to distribute one weekday afternoon game per week on the social media giant.





This image provided by Facebook shows a screenshot demonstrating Facebook's Watch feature, which is dedicated to live and recorded video. The idea is to have fans commenting and interacting with the videos. Courtesy Facebook AP Photo

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The 2:40 p.m. game will include the usual radio broadcast but the only way to watch is via Facebook. It won't be available on Fox Sports Southwest or digitally with MLB.TV or the MLB At Bat application.

The MLB Network will produce the webcast, which will include former Rangers pitcher Colby Lewis on color commentary, along with Harold Reynolds, and play-by-play man Rich Waltz.

"MLB wants to continue experimenting through additional means of delivering baseball broadcasts to a large and diverse audience," the Rangers said in a release. "As well as utilizing new creative broadcast production elements to learn how fans want to consume and interact with games on a social platform."

The Giants-Phillies game today (Thursday, May 10) aired on Facebook. At least 25 MLB games will be shown exclusively on Facebook in 2018. Other games schedule for digital-only availability include the Angels-Blue Jays on May 24 and the Cardinals-Brewers on May 30.

How to watch

Using a computer or desktop

Go to www.facebook.com/MLBLiveGames



Scroll down to see the video automatically playing (if the game is in progress). If the game has not started, no video will be playing (but a post has already been made that will show the video feed).

Using your smart phone

Download and/or launch the Facebook app. Search for "MLB Live" in the search bar at the top. Click on the MLB Live page. Scroll down and you will see the video automatically playing (if the game is in progress). If the game has not started, no video will be playing (but a post has already been made that will show the video feed).

Using your TV

Download the Facebook video app on your TV or streaming device. You can check the supported devices listing here.



Search for "MLB Live."