Rangers place Perez on DL day after latest rough outing

SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers left-hander Martin Perez was frustrated by the umpire's strike zone in Sunday's loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. "I throw a good pitch, he doesn't call it." Stefan Stevenson

Texas Rangers left-hander Martin Perez was frustrated by the umpire's strike zone in Sunday's loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. "I throw a good pitch, he doesn't call it." Stefan Stevenson