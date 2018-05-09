Rangers Reaction: Minor solace in Beltre's return after rough start

His line wasn't impressive but his outing deserves some praise. After getting bombarded with three home runs in the first two innings Tuesday night, starter Mike Minor's night had all the makings of a quick hook. But Minor and catcher Carlos Perez regrouped and threw out the original gameplan in the third inning. It worked, and Minor, while taking the loss, went seven innings when it didn't look as if he'd get seven pitches into the third. He held the Tigers scoreless for five innings and actually deserves credit for keeping the Rangers within striking distance. An unearned run in the eighth against Alex Claudio thanks to a hit-by-pitch and passed ball that set up a sacrifice fly pushed Detroit's lead to 6-2. Another run against Kevin Jepsen in the ninth was enough to put the Rangers down for the night, 7-4.
"The first two innings didn’t go as planned and we made some pitches we talked about before the game that we thought were good but obviously they made an adjustment too," said Minor, who dropped to 3-2. "It was really frustrating because I put some balls where I wanted to and [knew] how to attack them and I felt like they were all over them."
Minor suggested that perhaps left-hander Matt Moore also trying a similar strategy may have helped Tigers' hitters prepare for his pitches.
"I felt like it was almost a complete overhaul [in gameplan after the second inning]," he said. "We were going to go one way and completely shifted and changed pitched selection."
Getting to the seventh, however, was little solace for Minor.
"Mentally, I was pushing myself through that. Obviously, the beginning of the game sucked so to rattle off five more zeroes there was huge for me and the team," he said.
Thoughts from a Tuesday night loss:
1. Rougned's rehab — Second baseman Rougned Odor went 1 for 4 with an infield single to short stop and a strikeout in his first rehab game with Triple-A Round Rock Tuesday night. Odor also made a fielding error at second in the fifth. Odor could return to the Rangers' roster as soon as Friday in Houston. He has been on the disabled list since April 10 with a strained left hamstring.
2. Striking stat — Rangers' hitters struck out 11 times Tuesday night to increase their major- league-leading total to 377. The next closest American League team is the Orioles with 339 strikeouts. A year ago, Texas had the fourth-most strikeouts in the majors with 1,493, which is the most ever in franchise history. The 2018 Rangers are on pace to strikeout more than 1,600 times, which would easily surpass the MLB record set by the 2013 Astros, who struck out 1,535 times.
3. Beltre's milestones — Adrian Beltre's return to the lineup means milestone tracking is back in swing. He collected three singles and two RBIs Tuesday night to inch his way up several all-time leaderboards. Beltre tied Tony Perez for 27th all-time (per Elias and 30th per baseball-reference.com) with 1,652 RBIs. No. 29 Sammy Sosa, at 1,667 RBIs, is next on baseball-reference's list. He is now at 3,078 hits, three shy of tying Cap Anson for No. 22 all-time. Ichiro Suzuki is next on the list at 3,089. Beltre now has 5,162 total bases in his career, six shy of tying Cal Ripken for 16th all-time.
4. Homer streak — About the only exciting moment for Rangers' fans was Jurickson Profar's home run to right field in the fifth. It's the 12 consecutive game the Rangers have hit a homer, tying the Yankees for the longest such streak this season. The last time Texas hit homers in more consecutive games was 16 from June 4-22, 2017. The Rangers have 21 homers during the current stretch.
