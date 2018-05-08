Rangers' Adrian Beltre activated, in Tuesday's lineup against Tigers

Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre was activated from the disabled list and in Tuesday's lineup against the Tigers.



Beltre went on the DL April 25 with a left hamstring strain suffered during a game on April 24.



Outfielder Eliezer Alvarez was optioned to Double-A Frisco to make room on the roster.

Beltre is playing third and hitting fourth in the Rangers' lineup. He is hitting .310 with a home run, eight doubles and eight RBIs in 24 games.

Beltre hit live batting practice last week and has been working out with the team during the current homestand. After playing the Tigers at 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Rangers go to Houston for three, Seattle for two and Chicago for a four-game series against the White Sox.

"I’m going to give Adrian a lot of leeway on how he feels," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said before Tuesday's game. "I think he’s experienced enough to be able to tell me exactly where he’s at. The medical staff will give me their opinions of where he is physically and how the hamstring has healed. You know what the great thing about Adrian is? I told him just a while ago, the one thing I love most about him is there are no limits to him. There are none. He never limits himself. That’s why you see him go out and play the way he plays and the things he plays through. I think he’s the most in-tune person that I’ve ever seen with who they are as a player. That’s why there’s so much trust in what he tells me. But it’s a coordinated decision. It’s not just one single person’s decision."

He entered Tuesdays game having reached safely in his past 10 games and 16 of his last 17.





Álvarez was recalled from Frisco yesterday for his first stint in the major leagues but did not play in Monday's game.