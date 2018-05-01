Tomlinson to bring the heat on Rangers' annual TCU Night

The Boston Red Sox are coming to Globe Life Park on Thursday, and so is LaDainian Tomlinson.
The Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at TCU Night as the Horned Frogs take their turn as part of the Texas Rangers' annual college night promotion.
Tomlinson played at TCU from 1997 to 2000 and blossomed into a star in his final two seasons. He gained 1,974 yards as a junior, including a NCAA single-game record 406 vs. Texas-El Paso, and then 2,158 as a senior.
Tomlinson lives in Westlake and was recently named to the TCU board of trustees.
Those who want a limited-edition TCU-themed Rangers hat must purchase their tickets at texasrangers.com/tcu. The first 2,000 to do so will receive a voucher redeemable for the cap.
Here's the rest of the lineup: Texas Tech, May 22; Tarleton State, May 24; North Texas, May 25; Hardin Simmons, June 7; Baylor, June 8; Stephen F. Austin, June 9; Texas A&M, June 15; Abilene Christian, June 26; Texas State, June 27; Oklahoma, June 29; Texas, June 30; Oklahoma State, July 21; UT Dallas, Sept. 3; Dallas Baptist, Sept. 17; UT Arlington, Sept. 18.
