NFL great becomes college trustee

By David Humphrey

April 16, 2018 10:53 AM

LaDainian Tomlinson loves TCU.

Now TCU is showing him some love.

At a recent university board of trustee meeting, Tomlinson was named one of four new trustees. Also named were Dee J. Kelly Jr., F. Howard Walsh III and Thomas F. Meagher Jr.

A trustee has several responsibilities, mainly establishing policy direction.

Tomlinson was a first-team All American at TCU and helped re-establish the Horned Frogs football program into national prominence.

He was the fifth overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. The six-time All-Pro was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

At the time of his retirement, he ranked fifth in career rushing with 13,684 yards and second in career rushing touchdowns with 145.

Tomlinson has stayed active with TCU, hosting a camp at the university for several years and making appearances at social functions.

One of the most beloved athletes in school history, Tomlinson is involved in many different programs around the country. One of his latest projects is the LT Academy's Character Education Performance programs in Texas and California. He recently partnered with Act Global to help fund scholarships for the project.

