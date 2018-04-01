Rangers Reaction: Four things we know after four games against the Astros

The Rangers are four games into the 2018 season and, perhaps because they opened against the rival Astros, losing three of four seems to have put a large damper on the start of the season for many Texas fans.



There's a reason to be blue, Rangers' fans, but it's not necessarily because of your team. The Astros, and their shockingly young and talented roster, could be even better than a year ago (See No. 4). That's enough of a reality check to send any good Rangers fan into a fetal position. Not only is your arch rival the best team in the majors, they're probably just going to get better over the next couple of seasons.



As for the Rangers and their 1-3 start, that shouldn't be too surprising considering the opponent. What should concern Rangers' fans is the bullpen (See No. 1) and the bottom of the Rangers' lineup, which was almost unheard from for four games until Drew Robinson homered late in Sunday's loss. The injury to Delino DeShields is also a massive, understandable bummer. The Rangers have no one on the roster capable of doing what he does for the offense. It is, of course, ridiculously early, so fret with caution.





Here are four things we learned after the Rangers' season-opening series against the Astros:



1. Bullpen issues — This comes as no shock, although the performance in the first two games painted a pretty mirage, but the Rangers' bullpen could be another roller coaster this season. Six of the nine relievers who saw action against the Astros allowed runs. Those six pitchers combined to allow 12 runs on 17 hits and seven walks in 12 innings of relief. On the bright side, closer Keone Kela only pitched one inning in the series, a scoreless ninth in Friday's 5-1 win. He walked one in the 16-pitch, scoreless frame.

2. This Is Elvis — Elvis Andrus has picked up where he left off 2017. He leads the Rangers with a .538 batting average, four runs scored and is tied for the team lead with seven hits and two RBIs.



"I wanted to carry that momentum into this year," said Andrus, who has his best season in the majors in 2017. "Not try to do too much and stay with my plan. So far it’s paying off."



Banister said Andrus looks like the player that "was described to me" when he came to the team in 2014





"What we’re seeing is the effort of a player to challenge himself to be better. To continue to work hard at his craft," Banister said. "He’s benefiting from that process."

3. Shift happens — The answers employed a four-man outfield at times against Joey Gallo. When they didn't use four outfielders, they used a severe shift towards the right side of the infield. Gallo made them pay for it on Sunday. He smacked his first homer to left field in the first inning and later slapped a single through the wide open left side of the infield.



Gallo downplayed the opposite-field single.



"I just reacted. It was two pitches that were away and I just tried to go with them," he said, including the opposite-field homer. "I’m getting better at using the whole field and it’s something I’ve been working on."



Gallo pointed out that both pitches were up and away, perfect for him to take to left field.



"Obviously, if the pitch is there, it’s a lot easier to just shoot one over there," he said. "I’m trying to make it a point in my game because in situations like that, you can just get an easy hit and start a rally or get something going just by hitting a ground ball."



But that's something new for Gallo, who has always been able to rely on his power swing.



"It’s tougher said than done for me, but it’s something that I’ve worked on in the offseason and spring training," he said. "so I can try to implement that a lot during the season."



A few more slapped singles through the left side and he probably won't see such a drastic shift as often.



4. Astros (gasp!) are probably better — The scariest thing we learned about the Rangers this weekend? Please, sit down. Their rival Astros are probably a better team than they were a year ago, you know, when they won the World Series. First of all, they have Justin Verlander for the entire season. On Sunday, Gerrit Cole pitched like the two-time first round draft pick that he is. And he's the Astros' fourth starter? Yikes! Plus, all of Houston's young All-Star sluggers are just now hitting their prime. George Springer looks like he could give Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa a run for MVP votes. If they stay away from major injury issues, there's no reason to think the Astros won't win 100 games again. Or 110.



