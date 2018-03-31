First start wasn't pretty, but Matt Moore shows he has more to offer Rangers

If the Texas Rangers are going to compete for a postseason berth in 2018, their off-season pitching acquisitions will need to step up and impress.

Doug Fister did it in Friday's win. Matt Moore did not in Saturday's loss.

Moore, making his first start for the Rangers, struggled with his command and left after just four innings in a 9-3 loss to the Houston Astros at Globe Life Park.

Before you write off Moore's comeback hopes, however, remember a few caveats.

The left-hander was facing arguably the best offensive lineup in the majors. It was his first start of the season, which can often go awry for a starter still trying to gather his rhythm. His line for the day (four innings, four earned runs on seven hits) appears worse than he pitched.

He struck out six, walked none and retired the last five batters he faced. His biggest problem was his pitch count, which ballooned early and was at 85 pitches by the time he struck out George Springer to end a 1-2-3 fourth.

"I knew I was running low on pitches. But I think after the first inning I felt pretty good about what we were doing," said Moore, who was 6-15 with a 5.52 ERA for the Giants in 2017.

He was improving down the stretch for the Giants and went at least six innings in five of his last eight starts. Against the Astros, Moore was struck for three runs in the second, including a two-run home run by Jake Marisnick.

Moore threw two wild pitches in the inning to catcher Juan Centeno.

"I wound up losing a little bit of command there," said Moore, who also allowed a fourth run on consecutive doubles to Carlos Correa and Marwin Gonzalez in the third. "Being able to bounce back and get the next two guys out kind of propelled me to the fourth inning."

Over his final five outs, Moore was working faster and executing more with his fastball, manager Jeff Banister said.

"He got away from his game plan. Most of the damage off of him was off the off-speed," he said. "Really, his best inning was his last inning when he attacked with his fastball."

Moore expects to replicate his fourth inning more going forward.

"It’s my first game in front of the home town and working with Centeno right there," he said. "It’s a learning process for us. We’re getting on the same page and, you know, he made quite a few good catches back there and I’ve got to be able to reward him for that with better pitches. Hopefully, it will be a little more like the fourth inning right there where I was just kind of rock, fire and go get 'em."

The bullpen had its own struggles Saturday after holding the Astros to one run on three hits over 7 1/3 combined innings in the first two games. Five relievers combined to allow five runs on seven hits and four walks over five innings.

Most of the damage came against Jesse Chavez, working his first game for the Rangers, his eighth major league team. Chavez was tagged for three runs, including Correa's two-run homer in the seventh.