PETA denounces Rangers' Perez. He explains why 'I'm not a bad guy'

The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals clicked on the story about Martin Perez having the startled bull that contributed to his broken elbow killed and eaten, but they didn't check with Perez first to understand why he did it before issuing a news release Thursday morning.

PETA, and the media, assumed it was revenge. Texas Rangers left-hander had another answer for the organization.

Perez said that the bull was going to be slaughtered even if it hadn't charged toward him and caused him to fall on his right elbow at his ranch in Venezuela.

Perez raises cattle and sells it as part of a business, and the bull wasn't the only one to become dinner. Perez said that not only did he eat the bull, but so did his family and some people in the community in which he lives.

"I wanted them to make sure they knew I was joking," Perez said. "You guys asked me, and I answered. A lot of people eat a lot of meat, too. Especially in Venezuela, there's no food. We've got a situation right now. People need to eat. I'm not only selling it."

PETA issued its release titled "Martin Perez Slammed for Vengeful Killing of Bull," and it asked him if he paused to consider if he frightened the bull and why he felt he had to have the power over the bull by killing him.

But it didn't ask Perez any questions directly.

"I'm not a bad person," he said.

Perez was miffed by the message PETA sent.

PETA wants its piece of Martin Perez: pic.twitter.com/nB7U9OY2Q8 — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilson_FWST) March 22, 2018

"We hope that upon reflection, you'll feel that making a show of eating him was not only a cruel thing to do but also an unjustifiable, vengeful act that makes you look small," a letter to Perez said. "Bulls are surely worthy of respect and admiration."

As a way to atone for the death of the "magnificent being," PETA then urged Perez to reconsider what he eats while preparing for a season. PETA wants him to go vegan, and will send him vegan treats to consider.

Perez was asked on Sunday what happened to the bull that he tried to evade in December. As Perez stepped away, he fell on his elbow and broke it. He underwent surgery a week later in Texas.

"I killed him and I ate him," Perez said.