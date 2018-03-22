PETA denounces Rangers' Perez, urges him to go vegan

63 Want to make $20+ million a year? Here are the NFL's highest-earning players Pause

109 Eggs don't grow on trees, but egg trees can spruce up your Easter decor

30 Sandy Hook Promise video: The Other Side

545 TX Whiskey co-founder explains importance of preserving Glen Garden golf course

661 Aerials of Puerto Rico show devastation after Hurricane Maria

153 Cook Children's celebrates 100th birthday

69 Residents near tree-cutting say city should have acted sooner

44 The fog of ice cream: liquid nitrogen at Creamistry

99 Fort Worth painter Jesse Sierra Hernandez focuses on heritage, culture