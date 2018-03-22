PETA denounces Rangers' Perez, urges him to go vegan

PETA has read the story out of Texas Rangers spring training about Martin Perez dining on the bull that led to his fracture right elbow in December, and the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals is none too pleased.
And, they think they have found a way to improve Perez's career.
The organization issued a news release Thursday morning, titled "Martin Perez Slammed for Vengeful Killing of Bull," and it asked him if he paused to consider if he frightened the bull and why he felt he had to have the power over the bull by killing it.
"We hope that upon reflection, you'll feel that making a show of eating him was not only a cruel thing to do but also an unjustifiable, vengeful act that makes you look small," a letter to Perez said. "Bulls are surely worthy of respect and admiration."
As a way to atone for the death of the "magnificent being," PETA then urged Perez to reconsider what he eats while preparing for a season. PETA wants him to go vegan, and will send him vegan treats to consider.
The Rangers' clubhouse was closed Thursday morning in advance of a night game, so Perez wasn't available for immediate comment. He said on Sunday what happened to the bull that charged toward in on his ranch in Venezuela that led to him falling a breaking the elbow.
"I killed him and I ate him," Perez said.
