Rangers' Perez on bull that caused fall: 'I killed him and I ate him'

Talk about taking the bull by the horns.
Left-hander Martin Perez said on Sunday that the bull that charged him in December and caused him to break his right elbow was slaughtered shortly after the accident for beef. And, it seems, revenge.
It's what's for dinner.
"I killed him and I ate him," Perez said.
Never miss a local story.
Perez allowed one run in five innings in his Cactus League debut Sunday and was asked afterward about the status of the bull. Perez said that he phoned his brother on his way back to Venezuela following his surgery in Texas, and the decision was made.
"It was good meat," Perez said. "No more bull."
Perez fell on his elbow and broke it after being warned that a bull was charging toward him. He underwent surgery in December and was believed to need an extra month to get ready for the season.
Perez, though, declared himself ready for the first week after his solid, 80-pitch outing against the Los Angeles Angels.
"I'm good to go," he said.
Comments