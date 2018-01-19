Rangers left-hander Martin Perez had surgery Dec. 18 to repair a broken right elbow and is convinced that he will not miss the start of the season.
Rangers left-hander Martin Perez had surgery Dec. 18 to repair a broken right elbow and is convinced that he will not miss the start of the season. Ben Margot AP
Rangers left-hander Martin Perez had surgery Dec. 18 to repair a broken right elbow and is convinced that he will not miss the start of the season. Ben Margot AP

Texas Rangers

Perez feeling bullish about availability for Rangers’ opener

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

January 19, 2018 08:07 PM

DALLAS

Martin Perez delivered a firm handshake with his right hand Friday night and extended his right arm to the side without a significant dip at the elbow.

He was proving his point, as if his words weren’t enough. The left-hander said that he will be ready to pitch for the Texas Rangers by Opening Day despite a freak off-season accident that resulted in a broken elbow.

“I am not going to miss any time,” Perez said before the Dr Pepper Rangers Awards Dinner. “I have conviction I will be ready the first day.”

General manager Jon Daniels said that the Rangers were expected Perez to miss the first month of the season after the Dec. 11 fall at his ranch in Venezuela. He underwent surgery Dec. 18 and has been rehabbing the injury in Texas for one week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Perez has also kept his throwing arm in shape and hopes to throw a bullpen session within the next week. All of this after one strange injury.

“What happened?” Perez said. “I knew you guys were going to ask me that. I have horses and cows on my ranch. My guys were working with the cows, and I was sitting on a fence. My brother said something and I looked back at him.

“Then I heard, ‘Watch out!’ I turned, and a bull was coming at me. I fell. I was trying to fall on my feet, and I landed on my elbow.”

Perez said that he wanted to tell the story to be completely transparent with the media and Rangers fans. He also wanted to make sure the media knew he’d be ready for the Rangers’ lid-lifter March 29 against the Houston Astros.

More Videos

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Pause
Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

What happens when the government shuts down? 1:38

What happens when the government shuts down?

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018 1:55

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018

Watch Jamie Dixon coach up TCU's SuperFrog for Big Monday game 0:27

Watch Jamie Dixon coach up TCU's SuperFrog for Big Monday game

Confederate Heroes Day celebrated at Parker County Courthouse 0:57

Confederate Heroes Day celebrated at Parker County Courthouse

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School 2:28

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

TCU’s Dixon talks about injury to Fisher 1:30

TCU’s Dixon talks about injury to Fisher

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 1:28

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

  • Martin Perez urges fellow Venezuelans to stand up to tyranny

    Rangers pitcher Martin Perez discusses the ongoing chaos in his home country Venezuela and the toll it is taking on his family.

Martin Perez urges fellow Venezuelans to stand up to tyranny

Rangers pitcher Martin Perez discusses the ongoing chaos in his home country Venezuela and the toll it is taking on his family.

jmcap@sbcglobal.net

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Pause
Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

What happens when the government shuts down? 1:38

What happens when the government shuts down?

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018 1:55

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018

Watch Jamie Dixon coach up TCU's SuperFrog for Big Monday game 0:27

Watch Jamie Dixon coach up TCU's SuperFrog for Big Monday game

Confederate Heroes Day celebrated at Parker County Courthouse 0:57

Confederate Heroes Day celebrated at Parker County Courthouse

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School 2:28

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

TCU’s Dixon talks about injury to Fisher 1:30

TCU’s Dixon talks about injury to Fisher

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 1:28

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

  • Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

    Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister talks about the thoughts behind a six-man starting rotation (video by Jeff Wilson).

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

View More Video