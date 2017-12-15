Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels and wife Heidi donated their 32,000 square foot mansion in Missouri to Camp Barnabas, a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to providing life-changing experiences to individuals with special needs and chronic illnesses as well as their siblings.
Texas Rangers

Cole Hamels donating 32,000 square foot Missouri mansion to charity

By Stefan Stevenson

December 15, 2017 01:11 PM

This is one heck of a Christmas gift.

Texas Rangers’ pitcher Cole Hamels and wife Heidi are donating their 32,000 square foot Missouri mansion and over 100 acres on Table Rock Lake to Camp Barnabas, a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to providing life-changing experiences to individuals with special needs and chronic illnesses as well as their siblings.

“There are tons of amazing charities in Southwest Missouri. Out of all of these, Barnabas really pulled on our heartstrings,” Cole Hamels said in a release. “Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it. Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way.”

Cole and Heidi Hamels donated their 32,000 square foot home and over 100 acres in Missouri to Camp Barnabas, a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to providing life-changing experiences to individuals with special needs and chronic illnesses as well as their siblings.
The construction of the property raised concerns among residents in Stone County in July when a potential buyer submitted a zoning change that would re-purpose the property to include condominiums in what had been single-family residential area.

Heidi Hamels grew up in Buffalo, Mo. The couple started building the mansion when Cole Hamels was still pitching for the Philadelphia Phillies. When he was traded to the Rangers in 2015 the couple decided to build a house in the DFW area and never moved into the Missouri home.

The gift is the largest donation in the history of Barnabas, which is based in Southwest Missouri.

