The Texas Rangers are in talks with Arizona about a trade for right-hander Zack Greinke, the former Cy Young winner and Diamondbacks ace.
Texas Rangers

Rangers pursuing trade for Greinke to top rotation

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

December 12, 2017 07:31 PM

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.

Two major-league sources said Tuesday night that the Texas Rangers have been in contact with the Arizona Diamondbacks about a swap of star right-hander Zack Greinke.

One of the sources said that the deal is contingent upon Arizona taking outfielder Shin-Soo Choo in return, and so far the Diamondbacks are balking.

Choo would be included in the Diamondbacks’ return as the Rangers try to unload the $62 million owed to him the next three seasons to offset the addition of the mega contract Greinke signed at the 2015 winter meetings.

Greinke has four seasons left on a six-year, $206.5 million deal that will pay him $31 million in 2018, $31.5 million in 2019 and $32 million in 2020 and 2021. In addition, he is to receive $3 million each season as part of an $18 million signing bonus.

The 34-year-old won the Cy Young Award in 2009 with the Kansas City Royals and would instantly become the Rangers’ staff ace, ahead of left-handers Cole Hamels, Martin Perez and Mike Minor and righty Doug Fister.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

