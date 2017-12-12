Rangers pursuing trade for Greinke to top rotation

Two major-league sources said Tuesday night that the Texas Rangers have been in contact with the Arizona Diamondbacks about a swap of star right-hander Zack Greinke.
One of the sources said that the deal is contingent upon Arizona taking outfielder Shin-Soo Choo in return, and so far the Diamondbacks are balking.
Choo would be included in the Diamondbacks’ return as the Rangers try to unload the $62 million owed to him the next three seasons to offset the addition of the mega contract Greinke signed at the 2015 winter meetings.
Greinke has four seasons left on a six-year, $206.5 million deal that will pay him $31 million in 2018, $31.5 million in 2019 and $32 million in 2020 and 2021. In addition, he is to receive $3 million each season as part of an $18 million signing bonus.
Never miss a local story.
The 34-year-old won the Cy Young Award in 2009 with the Kansas City Royals and would instantly become the Rangers’ staff ace, ahead of left-handers Cole Hamels, Martin Perez and Mike Minor and righty Doug Fister.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments