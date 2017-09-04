What kind of pitcher is Gonzalez? His new teammates give a scouting report

More Videos 1:46 Cashner talks about his night on mound, at plate for Rangers Pause 1:24 Key to Odor's big game Monday? "It's being focused" 1:45 Banister: Bullpen gets needed rest in victory 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 4:18 Go on a search and rescue mission with the National Guard 0:33 Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott goes one-on-one 2:51 Let's Talk About the Trail 1:54 Breathing life into Las Vegas Trail is the vision for multipurpose center. 2:45 Hurricane Harvey shelter at Wilkerson-Greines 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Newest Rangers pitcher Gonzalez ready for playoff push Miguel Gonzalez joined the Texas Rangers on Saturday, two days after being acquired in a trade from the Chicago White Sox (video by Jeff Wilson). Miguel Gonzalez joined the Texas Rangers on Saturday, two days after being acquired in a trade from the Chicago White Sox (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

