Texas Rangers

August 31, 2017 10:37 PM

Rangers strike deal for Gonzalez to boost rotation

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

Looking to bolster their pitching staff for a September run into the postseason, the Texas Rangers struck a trade late Thursday for Chicago White Sox starter Miguel Gonzalez.

The right-hander is 7-10 a 4.31 ERA in 22 starts this season, but has been solid of late with a 2-0 record and a 1.85 ERA in his past five starts. Included in the run was six scoreless innings Aug. 20 in beating the Rangers at Globe Life Park.

The Rangers will open play Friday four games behind the Minnesota Twins for the second wild-card spot and five games behind the New York Yankees for the first wild-card spot.

“Miguel is an experienced starter to help us down the stretch,” general manager Jon Daniels said in a news release. “He’s been throwing very well the last couple of months and gives us a veteran to bolster our staff in the wild-card race.”

Gonzalez pitched Thursday, allowing three runs in six innings against the Twins, and won’t be available until Tuesday at the earliest.

He could take the spot for Nick Martinez, who pitched well Thursday for the second straight start since placing Tyson Ross in the rotation. Gonzalez could also take over for A.J. Griffin, who lasted only 3 1/3 innings Sunday.

The Rangers sent minor-league infielder Ti’Quan Forbes, their second-round pick in 2014, to complete the deal. Forbes was batting .236 with 11 home runs over 130 games with Low A Hickory and High A Down East.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rangers designated righty Anthony Bass for assignment. He has pitched most of the season at Triple A Round Rock, but made two brief appearances with the Rangers early in the season.

Thursday marked the final day MLB teams could acquire a player via trade and have him eligible for the postseason.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

