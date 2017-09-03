Texas Rangers players show their spirit animals

More Videos

Jeff Banister talks about Rangers' bullpen troubles 2:19

Jeff Banister talks about Rangers' bullpen troubles

Pause
Choo, Griffin say Rangers must bounce back Sunday 2:28

Choo, Griffin say Rangers must bounce back Sunday

No excuses from Rodriguez after Rangers' loss 1:39

No excuses from Rodriguez after Rangers' loss

Rangers keep loose with animal masks in clubhouse 0:34

Rangers keep loose with animal masks in clubhouse

Dallas Cowboys raise over $2 million Hurricane Harvey relief 2:44

Dallas Cowboys raise over $2 million Hurricane Harvey relief

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill on his offensive weapons and that block he made 1:28

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill on his offensive weapons and that block he made

Cowboys No. 3 quarterback Cooper Rush explains his Jason Garrett impression 0:31

Cowboys No. 3 quarterback Cooper Rush explains his Jason Garrett impression

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

OK, it's just a scrimmage, but it's serious action for Richland and Denton Ryan 20:11

OK, it's just a scrimmage, but it's serious action for Richland and Denton Ryan

Native Fort Worth man starts the rebuilding process after Hurricane Harvey 0:57

Native Fort Worth man starts the rebuilding process after Hurricane Harvey

  • Rangers keep loose with animal masks in clubhouse

    Rangers players including Rougned Odor, Joey Gallo, Shin-Soo Choo and Drew Robinson. Andrew Cashner bought the mask online to help teammates stay loose.

Rangers players including Rougned Odor, Joey Gallo, Shin-Soo Choo and Drew Robinson. Andrew Cashner bought the mask online to help teammates stay loose. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
Rangers players including Rougned Odor, Joey Gallo, Shin-Soo Choo and Drew Robinson. Andrew Cashner bought the mask online to help teammates stay loose. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers players show their spirit animals

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

September 03, 2017 12:52 PM

ARLINGTON

The Texas Rangers let their animal instincts take over in the clubhouse Sunday morning.

A group of about 10 players donned animal masks as their lockers as media were ushered in for the pre-game interview ritual. A couple players even wore masks during a game of ping pong.

Rangers pitcher Andrew Cashner, who starts series opener at Atlanta Monday night, bought the masks online for his teammates. He was wearing an eagle mask because he loves America. What’s the story behind the masks? Uh, not a lot of ‘thinking’ went into it, Cashner said.

“I just ordered them online,” he said. “We’re just idiots. Not much thinking going on. Just having fun, making fun of each other and having a good time.”

Among those wearing masks were Mike Napoli (giraffe), Rougned Odor (monkey), Joey Gallo (because gallo is rooster in Spanish), Shin-Soo Choo (lion), Drew Robinson (zebra), Carlos Gomez (horse).

The Rangers close their three-game series with the Angels at Globe Life Park at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

View More Video