Texas Rangers players show their spirit animals

The Texas Rangers let their animal instincts take over in the clubhouse Sunday morning.
A group of about 10 players donned animal masks as their lockers as media were ushered in for the pre-game interview ritual. A couple players even wore masks during a game of ping pong.
Just your average Sunday. pic.twitter.com/0z8nqqOX9H— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) September 3, 2017
Rangers pitcher Andrew Cashner, who starts series opener at Atlanta Monday night, bought the masks online for his teammates. He was wearing an eagle mask because he loves America. What’s the story behind the masks? Uh, not a lot of ‘thinking’ went into it, Cashner said.
“I just ordered them online,” he said. “We’re just idiots. Not much thinking going on. Just having fun, making fun of each other and having a good time.”
Among those wearing masks were Mike Napoli (giraffe), Rougned Odor (monkey), Joey Gallo (because gallo is rooster in Spanish), Shin-Soo Choo (lion), Drew Robinson (zebra), Carlos Gomez (horse).
Oh no they've been reading my tweets pic.twitter.com/gvy5u7Mk51— Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) September 3, 2017
The Rangers close their three-game series with the Angels at Globe Life Park at 2 p.m. Sunday.
