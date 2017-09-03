Texas Rangers players show their spirit animals

2:19 Jeff Banister talks about Rangers' bullpen troubles Pause

2:28 Choo, Griffin say Rangers must bounce back Sunday

1:39 No excuses from Rodriguez after Rangers' loss

0:34 Rangers keep loose with animal masks in clubhouse

2:44 Dallas Cowboys raise over $2 million Hurricane Harvey relief

1:28 TCU quarterback Kenny Hill on his offensive weapons and that block he made

0:31 Cowboys No. 3 quarterback Cooper Rush explains his Jason Garrett impression

0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

20:11 OK, it's just a scrimmage, but it's serious action for Richland and Denton Ryan