Darvish, via Rangers, donates $100,000 to Harvey recovery

He might be gone, but Yu Darvish hasn’t forgotten about the Lone Star State.
The right-hander, traded July 31 by the Texas Rangers to the Los Angeles Dodgers, has donated $100,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts via the Rangers.
Darvish spent the first 5 1/2 years of his major-league career with the Rangers before being dealt moments before the non-waiver trade deadline for three Dodgers prospects.
The Rangers Baseball Foundation and ownership group have pledged $1 million, and the Rangers are donating 10 percent of ticket, concession and souvenir sales from their weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels.
Darvish’s donation will be on top of those funds.
Also, proceeds from a T-shirt that manager Jeff Banister helped to design will be donated to recovery efforts in and around League City, where Banister, his wife and two children spent years before he was hired by the Rangers in 2014.
The T-shirts have the slogan “No matter where we ball Texas stands tall” printed on the front between the seams of a baseball, and beneath the design are the Rangers and Houston Astros logos.
