Adrian Beltre leaves Rangers’ game with hamstring injury

Third baseman Adrian Beltre left the Rangers’ game with a strained left hamstring Thursday afternoon.
Beltre pulled up lame after fielding a ball to his left against the Astros in the seventh inning at Tropicana Field. The Astros won the game 5-1 and were leading 2-1 the time of the injury.
Beltre is batting .315 in 80 games this season and had 30 RBIs in the month of August, second most in the American League. He drove in 13 runs on the just completed nine-game road trip.
Beltre will have an MRI on Friday.
When he left the game, Mike Napoli came in to play first base, while Joey Gallo moved to left field and Drew Robinson took over at third. Beltre turned 38 in April and is in his 20th season in the league.
Beltre missed the first couple of months of this season with multiple leg injuries, including a right calf strain.
