Beltre goes all out as Rangers sport Texas jackets

Rougned Odor owns eight horses between Venezuela and the United States, so it’s not a stretch to envision him in a cowboy hat and boots. Native Texan Andrew Cashner wears both on occasion.

But Adrian Beltre?

Believe it.

The Rangers third baseman took part in the Sunday dress-up day as the team flew to Anaheim. They all donned Texas flag jackets, but Beltre pulled on some boots and wore a straw cowboy hat and a large belt buckle.

“Oh, yeah, I went all out,” he said Monday. “If you’re going to do you, you’ve got to do it right.”

Beltre owned the boots, but bought the hat and buckle for the day. Mike Napoli and Carlos Gomez also donned hats. Elvis Andrus wore neither, but felt he was expert enough to assess Beltre’s look.

“Not a real cowboys. Like a TV cowboy,” Andrus said. “A fake cowboy? Yes.”

The Rangers have worn special get-ups the past two seasons, including U.S. flag jackets last year.

“It’s always fun when we get an outfit,” Andrus said. “It brings the team [together], and we try to be all one.”