Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre took part in the Sunday dress-up day, wearing Texas flag jackets a cowboy hat and a large belt buckle on the team’s flight to Anaheim. Kelly Gavin Texas Rangers

Beltre goes all out as Rangers sport Texas jackets

By Jeff Wilson

August 21, 2017 10:30 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif.

Rougned Odor owns eight horses between Venezuela and the United States, so it’s not a stretch to envision him in a cowboy hat and boots. Native Texan Andrew Cashner wears both on occasion.

But Adrian Beltre?

Believe it.

The Rangers third baseman took part in the Sunday dress-up day as the team flew to Anaheim. They all donned Texas flag jackets, but Beltre pulled on some boots and wore a straw cowboy hat and a large belt buckle.

“Oh, yeah, I went all out,” he said Monday. “If you’re going to do you, you’ve got to do it right.”

Beltre owned the boots, but bought the hat and buckle for the day. Mike Napoli and Carlos Gomez also donned hats. Elvis Andrus wore neither, but felt he was expert enough to assess Beltre’s look.

“Not a real cowboys. Like a TV cowboy,” Andrus said. “A fake cowboy? Yes.”

The Rangers have worn special get-ups the past two seasons, including U.S. flag jackets last year.

“It’s always fun when we get an outfit,” Andrus said. “It brings the team [together], and we try to be all one.”

Adrian Beltre thought as he rounded first base, 'I did it'

Adrian Beltre said he felt like he was in a cloud as he rounded first base on a fourth-inning double for his 3,000th hit Sunday afternoon.

Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760

