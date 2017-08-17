Ex-Rangers lefty Holland returns to ‘where it all started’

Derek Holland slept in his own bed at his Metroplex home for the first time in months, once he finally got in it early Thursday after his Chicago White Sox played a night game in Los Angeles.
The former Texas Rangers starting pitcher made it home at 5:30 a.m. Maybe he’ll get a deeper sleep the next two nights, especially Friday ahead of his Saturday start against the Rangers.
Having already faced them earlier this season, his first game as an opposing pitcher at Globe Life Park won’t be his most nerve-wracking day this weekend. That came Thursday.
“I think it’s going to be more emotional today because it’s the first day here,” Holland said. “Pitching-wise, you kind of get in your own world. I know I’ve got to stay focused.
“It’s an all-around great experience to be a part of. I’m happy to be here and come back and see this guys. Just being to pitch where it all started. This is where all the memories began. This is where my career took off. This is the team that brought me into this baseball world.”
The White Sox are clearly in rebuilding mode, and they have a desire to promote prospect Lucas Giolito. That could put a squeeze on Holland, who is 6-12 with a 5.68 ERA in his first season after eight with the Rangers.
Despite the lackluster numbers, Holland is able to say something he hasn’t been able to say since 2013.
“The main thing, and I can’t be happy about it, is I’m healthy,” said Holland, who was slowed by injuries the past three seasons. “It’s a huge relief.”
