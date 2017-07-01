Elvis Andrus' two-run homer against Derek Holland gave the Rangers the lead for good in the fifth inning Saturday as Texas evened the series. sstevenson@star-telegram.com
Elvis Andrus' two-run homer against Derek Holland gave the Rangers the lead for good in the fifth inning Saturday as Texas evened the series. sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

July 01, 2017 4:38 PM

Rangers rough up Derek Holland, then White Sox’s bullpen

By Stefan Stevenson

CHICAGO

The Texas Rangers beat up on an old friend and then held on for dear life as the bullpen closed out a strong start from Cole Hamels Saturday afternoon.

The Rangers tagged former teammate Derek Holland for five runs to beat the Chicago White Sox 10-4 and even the series at Guaranteed Rate Field heading into Sunday’s series finale.

It was Holland’s first start against the Rangers, the team that drafted him in 2006 and where he was a fixture the past eight seasons. Holland was staked to a quick lead after Jose Abreu’s two-run homer in the first against Hamels. After hitting the next batter, Todd Frazier, with a pitch, however, Hamels got on a roll. And he kept rolling. And rolling.

Hamels (3-0) retired the next 19 batters, tying Austin Bibens-Dirkx’s team high this season and left after striking out Matt Davidson for the second out in the seventh. Alex Claudio took over and walked the first two batters he faced. Kevin Smith followed with a two-run double to right to pull Chicago to within 6-4. Hamels’  6 2/3 innings is his longest outing since April 26 when he went 6 2/3 in his last start before going on the disabled list for nearly two months with a right oblique strain.

“It’s’ what we needed. We needed for somebody to go out and put their foot down and give us a good start,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said.

Claudio regrouped to throw a scoreless eighth and ninth to close it out.

Rougned Odor was on base four times, including his first-career homer on an 0-2 pitch that started a four-run eighth. Later in the inning, Nomar Mazara’s bases-loaded drive to left skipped past Melky Cabrera and turned a single into a bases-clearing triple and a 10-4 Rangers lead.

Holland (5-8) was charged with five runs on five hits and two walks and struck out six in 5 1/3 innings.

“I think they knew what was coming. I’ve been with them for pretty much 10 years,” Holland said. “I know they were ready for me to come inside. It was just one of those things. You gotta battle with those guys. They know you, you know them. I just didn’t come out on top.”

Texas

010

032

040

10

10

0

Chicago

200

000

200

4

4

1

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

DeShields lf

5

1

2

1

0

1

.282

Andrus ss

4

2

1

2

1

0

.301

Mazara rf

5

0

1

3

0

1

.258

Beltre 3b

3

1

1

0

2

0

.279

Gomez cf

4

0

1

0

0

2

.250

Odor 2b

4

2

2

1

1

1

.211

Napoli 1b

4

1

1

2

0

2

.192

Gallo 1b

1

0

0

0

0

1

.193

Lucroy dh

3

2

1

1

2

1

.263

Chirinos c

4

1

0

0

0

2

.231

Totals 37

10

10

10

6

11

Chicago AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Anderson ss

4

0

0

0

0

2

.242

Cabrera lf

4

1

2

0

0

1

.284

Abreu 1b

4

1

1

2

0

1

.296

Frazier 3b

3

0

0

0

0

1

.211

Davidson dh

4

0

0

0

0

3

.246

Sanchez 2b

3

1

0

0

1

1

.274

Engel cf

2

1

0

0

1

0

.286

Narvaez c

2

0

0

0

0

0

.244

Smith ph-c

1

0

1

2

0

0

.288

Garcia rf

3

0

0

0

0

0

.237

Totals 30

4

4

4

2

9

E—Anderson (19). LOB—Texas 8, Chicago 2. 2B—DeShields 2 (10), Lucroy (13), Cabrera (12), Smith (8). 3B—Mazara (2). HR—Andrus (11), off Holland; Napoli (15), off Beck; Odor (14), off Holmberg; Abreu (15), off Hamels. RBIs—DeShields (12), Andrus 2 (49), Mazara 3 (51), Odor (35), Napoli 2 (34), Lucroy (20), Abreu 2 (54), Smith 2 (13). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 4; Chicago 1. DP—Texas 1.

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Hamels,W 3-0

6 2/3

2

2

2

0

6

96

4.12

Claudio

2 1/3

2

2

2

2

3

34

2.76

Chicago

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Holland, L 5-6

5 1/3

5

5

5

2

6

106

3.79

Beck

1

2

1

1

0

1

29

3.62

Holmberg

 2/3

1

1

1

1

0

11

3.03

Ynoa

1

2

3

3

2

1

29

5.90

Minaya

1

0

0

0

1

3

19

5.79

Holmberg pitched to 1 batter in the 8th. Inherited runners-scored—Beck 1-1, Holmberg 1-0. HBP—Hamels (Frazier), Holland (Gomez), Ynoa (Chirinos). T—3:26. A—22,915 (40,615).

