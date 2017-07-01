Rangers rough up Derek Holland, then White Sox’s bullpen

The Texas Rangers beat up on an old friend and then held on for dear life as the bullpen closed out a strong start from Cole Hamels Saturday afternoon.

The Rangers tagged former teammate Derek Holland for five runs to beat the Chicago White Sox 10-4 and even the series at Guaranteed Rate Field heading into Sunday’s series finale.

It was Holland’s first start against the Rangers, the team that drafted him in 2006 and where he was a fixture the past eight seasons. Holland was staked to a quick lead after Jose Abreu’s two-run homer in the first against Hamels. After hitting the next batter, Todd Frazier, with a pitch, however, Hamels got on a roll. And he kept rolling. And rolling.

Hamels (3-0) retired the next 19 batters, tying Austin Bibens-Dirkx’s team high this season and left after striking out Matt Davidson for the second out in the seventh. Alex Claudio took over and walked the first two batters he faced. Kevin Smith followed with a two-run double to right to pull Chicago to within 6-4. Hamels’ 6 2/3 innings is his longest outing since April 26 when he went 6 2/3 in his last start before going on the disabled list for nearly two months with a right oblique strain.

“It’s’ what we needed. We needed for somebody to go out and put their foot down and give us a good start,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said.

Claudio regrouped to throw a scoreless eighth and ninth to close it out.

Rougned Odor was on base four times, including his first-career homer on an 0-2 pitch that started a four-run eighth. Later in the inning, Nomar Mazara’s bases-loaded drive to left skipped past Melky Cabrera and turned a single into a bases-clearing triple and a 10-4 Rangers lead.

Holland (5-8) was charged with five runs on five hits and two walks and struck out six in 5 1/3 innings.

“I think they knew what was coming. I’ve been with them for pretty much 10 years,” Holland said. “I know they were ready for me to come inside. It was just one of those things. You gotta battle with those guys. They know you, you know them. I just didn’t come out on top.”

Texas 010 032 040 — 10 10 0 Chicago 200 000 200 — 4 4 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .282 Andrus ss 4 2 1 2 1 0 .301 Mazara rf 5 0 1 3 0 1 .258 Beltre 3b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .279 Gomez cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Odor 2b 4 2 2 1 1 1 .211 Napoli 1b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .192 Gallo 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .193 Lucroy dh 3 2 1 1 2 1 .263 Chirinos c 4 1 0 0 0 2 .231 Totals 37 10 10 10 6 11

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Cabrera lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .284 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .296 Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Davidson dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .246 Sanchez 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .274 Engel cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .286 Narvaez c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Smith ph-c 1 0 1 2 0 0 .288 Garcia rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Totals 30 4 4 4 2 9

E—Anderson (19). LOB—Texas 8, Chicago 2. 2B—DeShields 2 (10), Lucroy (13), Cabrera (12), Smith (8). 3B—Mazara (2). HR—Andrus (11), off Holland; Napoli (15), off Beck; Odor (14), off Holmberg; Abreu (15), off Hamels. RBIs—DeShields (12), Andrus 2 (49), Mazara 3 (51), Odor (35), Napoli 2 (34), Lucroy (20), Abreu 2 (54), Smith 2 (13). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 4; Chicago 1. DP—Texas 1.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels,W 3-0 6 2/3 2 2 2 0 6 96 4.12 Claudio 2 1/3 2 2 2 2 3 34 2.76

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Holland, L 5-6 5 1/3 5 5 5 2 6 106 3.79 Beck 1 2 1 1 0 1 29 3.62 Holmberg 2/3 1 1 1 1 0 11 3.03 Ynoa 1 2 3 3 2 1 29 5.90 Minaya 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 5.79

Holmberg pitched to 1 batter in the 8th. Inherited runners-scored—Beck 1-1, Holmberg 1-0. HBP—Hamels (Frazier), Holland (Gomez), Ynoa (Chirinos). T—3:26. A—22,915 (40,615).