Joey Gallo, left, celebrates his two-run home run with Nomar Mazara in the first inning Wednesday afternoon against the Mets at Citi Field.
Joey Gallo, left, celebrates his two-run home run with Nomar Mazara in the first inning Wednesday afternoon against the Mets at Citi Field. Seth Wenig AP
Joey Gallo, left, celebrates his two-run home run with Nomar Mazara in the first inning Wednesday afternoon against the Mets at Citi Field. Seth Wenig AP

Texas Rangers

Joey Gallo’s center cut keeps bat sizzling

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

August 09, 2017 1:27 PM

NEW YORK

Slugger Joey Gallo is scorching at the plate. Since the All-Star break, the Rangers’ first baseman has 11 home runs, including seven in his last eight games. No one in the league has hit more homers since the break.

The 23-year-old homered and doubled to center field on Tuesday night. He added his 32nd homer, a two-run shot, in his first at-bat Wednesday afternoon against the Mets. Staying in the middle of the field has been Gallo’s goal and after playing the first full half of a season of his career, the experience appears to be paying off.

He has 19 hits (11 being homers) since the break and has hit another level in August. He has a career-high eight-game hitting streak and is hitting .286 during the span. Gallo hit fifth in the lineup Wednesday with Rougned Odor getting a day off. It’s only the fourth time he’s hit there this season. He also hit cleanup once. Either spot is likely Gallo’s eventually. Perhaps sooner rather than later.

“I think Joe has the skill set to be able to do that,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “It seems to be a good spot for him. We’ve got a few guys, when they’re swinging the bat well, that’s a good spot for them.”

It’s also a good sign for most hitters when they’re sending the ball back up the middle of the field.

“When their approach is middle of the field it allows them to stay on more pitches. You don’t run out of barrel when you’re staying in the middle of the field,” Banister said. “He’s able to see the ball longer which keeps guys out of chase zones.”

The approach requires a hitter to trust his bat speed, knowing he has time (fractions of a second) to locate the ball before engaging his swing.

“Part of it is the comfort zone and confidence to be able to do that,” Banister said. “Obviously, he’s seeing the ball well. He has the confidence to take that approach and to stick with it.”

Ten of Gallo’s 19 hits since the break have been to right-center, center or left field, including eight of his past 11. Seven of the 11 homers have been to center or left. Since the break, Gallo has nine walks, including three on Wednesday. It’s the third time in his career he has walked three times in a game and second time this season.

Gallo’s center cut

Joey Gallo’s hits since the All-Star break:

Date

Hit

Field

July 19

Homer

RF-CF

July 21

Double

RF

July 23

Homer

RF-CF

July 23

Single

CF

July 25

Homer

RF

July 25

Homer

RF

July 26

Single

2B

July 28

Single

RF

July 30

Single

CF

Aug. 1

Homer

CF

Aug. 1

Homer

CF

Aug. 2

Homer

CF

Aug. 3

Homer

CF

Aug. 4

Single

RF

Aug. 5

Single

LF

Aug. 6

Homer

RF

Aug. 8

Homer

CF

Aug. 8

Double

CF

Aug. 9

Homer

RF

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call 1:03

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call
Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins 1:14

Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins
Pudge remembers: Kenny Rogers' perfect game 2:09

Pudge remembers: Kenny Rogers' perfect game

View More Video