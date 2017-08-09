Joey Gallo’s center cut keeps bat sizzling

Slugger Joey Gallo is scorching at the plate. Since the All-Star break, the Rangers’ first baseman has 11 home runs, including seven in his last eight games. No one in the league has hit more homers since the break.
The 23-year-old homered and doubled to center field on Tuesday night. He added his 32nd homer, a two-run shot, in his first at-bat Wednesday afternoon against the Mets. Staying in the middle of the field has been Gallo’s goal and after playing the first full half of a season of his career, the experience appears to be paying off.
He has 19 hits (11 being homers) since the break and has hit another level in August. He has a career-high eight-game hitting streak and is hitting .286 during the span. Gallo hit fifth in the lineup Wednesday with Rougned Odor getting a day off. It’s only the fourth time he’s hit there this season. He also hit cleanup once. Either spot is likely Gallo’s eventually. Perhaps sooner rather than later.
“I think Joe has the skill set to be able to do that,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “It seems to be a good spot for him. We’ve got a few guys, when they’re swinging the bat well, that’s a good spot for them.”
It’s also a good sign for most hitters when they’re sending the ball back up the middle of the field.
“When their approach is middle of the field it allows them to stay on more pitches. You don’t run out of barrel when you’re staying in the middle of the field,” Banister said. “He’s able to see the ball longer which keeps guys out of chase zones.”
The approach requires a hitter to trust his bat speed, knowing he has time (fractions of a second) to locate the ball before engaging his swing.
“Part of it is the comfort zone and confidence to be able to do that,” Banister said. “Obviously, he’s seeing the ball well. He has the confidence to take that approach and to stick with it.”
Ten of Gallo’s 19 hits since the break have been to right-center, center or left field, including eight of his past 11. Seven of the 11 homers have been to center or left. Since the break, Gallo has nine walks, including three on Wednesday. It’s the third time in his career he has walked three times in a game and second time this season.
Gallo’s center cut
Joey Gallo’s hits since the All-Star break:
Date
Hit
Field
July 19
Homer
RF-CF
July 21
Double
RF
July 23
Homer
RF-CF
July 23
Single
CF
July 25
Homer
RF
July 25
Homer
RF
July 26
Single
2B
July 28
Single
RF
July 30
Single
CF
Aug. 1
Homer
CF
Aug. 1
Homer
CF
Aug. 2
Homer
CF
Aug. 3
Homer
CF
Aug. 4
Single
RF
Aug. 5
Single
LF
Aug. 6
Homer
RF
Aug. 8
Homer
CF
Aug. 8
Double
CF
Aug. 9
Homer
RF
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
