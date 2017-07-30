Goodbye to Yu? Rangers planning to be ‘active’ at trade deadline

With one of the biggest days in franchise history potentially on tap Sunday, the Texas Rangers are expected to be “active” ahead of Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline are more sold than ever that they will deal Yu Darvish.
A trade of the All-Star right-hander likely wouldn’t be announced until Monday, the day after Ivan Rodriguez is inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and, possibly, Adrian Beltre collects career hit No. 3,000.
The Rangers are also working on a trade of catcher Jonathan Lucroy to the Colorado Rockies, according to a baseball source. Calls have been fielded on righty Andrew Cashner, but the Rangers are planning to keep him.
The source said that the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are the two mostly likely landing spots for Darvish, a free agent after the season along with Lucroy, Cashner and three other teammates. Rangers executives, including general manager Jon Daniels, spent time last weekend at Tampa Bay explaining to Darvish the possibilities ahead of the deadline.
The Rangers are hopeful they will be able to do what the Yankees did last year with Aroldis Chapman — trade him to a contender and re-sign him in the off-season. Darvish has told the Rangers that he wants to continue his career with them, but a second source said that he wants to see what the market holds for him.
