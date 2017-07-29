Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre went 1 for 4 Saturday night to move within one hit of 3,000. He said the moment will be better if it comes in a win. The Orioles won 4-0 Saturday. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre went 1 for 4 Saturday night to move within one hit of 3,000. He said the moment will be better if it comes in a win. The Orioles won 4-0 Saturday. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Adrian Beltre climbs one hit from 3,000 as Rangers fall to Orioles

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

July 29, 2017 10:19 PM

ARLINGTON

Take a deep breath, Texas Rangers fans.

Sunday could be one of the most historic days in franchise history.

Adrian Beltre is one hit from reaching the 3,000-hit milestone and Pudge Rodriguez enters the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Beltre moved one hit closer with a single in Saturday’s 4-0 loss to the Orioles.

The Rangers’ series finale against the Baltimore Orioles begins at 2:05 p.m. Sunday. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., begins at 12:30 p.m. Rodriguez could be making his induction speech at the same time Beltre is experiencing his iconic moment.

The 38-year-old Beltre singled in the fourth inning on a crisp ground ball through the left side to move to within one hit of the milestone. In his first chance at 3,000 in the sixth, nearly 45,000 in attendance roared with anticipation as he entered the batter’s box and then sighed when he grounded out softly to shortstop Ruben Tejada on the first pitch. In the ninth, Beltre hit into a 5-4-3 double play, started by a nifty short-hop pickup by third baseman Manny Machado, to finish the game 1 for 4.

Tejada made a backhanded stop in the hole towards third base to retire Beltre in the first.

The Orioles scored twice on solo homers by Trey Mancini and Caleb Joseph in the second and twice in the third to take a 4-0 lead against Rangers’ starter Austin Bibens-Dirkx. A double and two walks loaded the bases with one out for Mancini. Bibens-Dirkx got the potential double play grounder he was looking for but it was too slow and the Rangers were unable to complete the inning-ending double play, which allowed a run to score. Seth Smith lined a single to right to drive in another run to make it 4-0.

The Rangers’ offense was stymied all night by Orioles’ starter Kevin Gausman. Even when they did connect well, the Orioles had an answer. Center fielder Adam Jones went up over the wall to rob Joey Gallo of a home run in the third.

Gausman (8-7) allowed seven hits and three walks  8 2/3 innings to earn the win. Zach Britton, the Weatherford High School graduate, got Carlos Gomez to ground out to second for the final out and his seventh save of the season.

Bibens-Dirkx (3-1) was tagged with his first loss after allowing four runs on six hits and three walks in five innings. Tony Barnette pitched three innings of scoreless relief, holding the Orioles without a hit and walking two.

Jeff Banister talks Beltre, ABD and the big crowd Saturday night

Rangers manager Jeff Banister dismissed the suggestion that a crowd of nearly 45,000 had any effect on Adrian Beltre or Austin Bibens-Dirkx Saturday night at Globe Life Park.

Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Beltre’s bona fides

Here’s where Beltre ranks all-time in some of baseball’s all-time offensive categories on his way to 3,000 hits:

Stat

Total

Rank

Just ahead

Hits

2,999

31st

R. Clemente, 3,000

2B

604

15th

Paul Molitor, 605

HR

454

38th

Miguel Cabrera, 458

Tot.B

5,039

21st

Mel Ott, 5,041

RBIs

1,607

32nd

Goose Goslin,1,612

ABs

10,479

19th

A.Rodriguez, 10,566

XBH

1,095

21st

Eddie Murray, 1,099

Games

2,770

27th

Tony Perez, 2,777

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Baltimore

022

000

000

4

6

0

Texas

000

000

000

0

7

3

Baltimore AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Jones cf

5

0

1

0

0

1

.275

Machado 3b

5

0

1

0

0

0

.238

Schoop 2b

4

1

1

0

1

1

.303

Davis 1b

1

1

0

0

3

1

.222

Trumbo dh

4

0

0

0

1

2

.238

Mancini lf

4

1

1

2

0

1

.296

Smith rf

4

0

1

1

0

0

.264

Rickard rf

0

0

0

0

0

0

.257

Joseph c

4

1

1

1

0

1

.298

Tejada ss

3

0

0

0

1

1

.236

Totals 34

4

6

4

6

8

 

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Choo dh

3

0

2

0

1

1

.250

Andrus ss

4

0

1

0

0

1

.288

Mazara rf

3

0

0

0

1

2

.247

Beltre 3b

4

0

1

0

0

0

.310

Napoli 1b

3

0

0

0

1

1

.206

Odor 2b

4

0

2

0

0

0

.215

Gomez cf

4

0

1

0

0

2

.245

Lucroy c

3

0

0

0

0

0

.242

Gallo lf

3

0

0

0

0

1

.199

Totals 31

0

7

0

3

8

 

E—Beltre (1), Napoli (7), Odor (10). LOB—Baltimore 10, Texas 7. 2B—Jones (14), Schoop (27). HR—Mancini (17), off Bibens-Dirkx; Joseph (5), off Bibens-Dirkx. RBIs—Mancini 2 (55), Smith (23), Joseph (20). SB—Gomez (8). Runners left in scoring position—Baltimore 5; Texas 3. RISP—Baltimore 1 for 11; Texas 0 for 4. DP—Baltimore 3; Texas 1.

Baltimore

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Gausman, W 8-7

8 2/3

7

0

0

3

8

118

5.37

Britton, S 7-7

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

3

3.44

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Bibens-Dirkx, L 3-1

5

6

4

4

3

1

92

4.80

Barnette

3

0

0

0

2

6

52

5.35

Leclerc

1

0

0

0

1

1

17

3.16

Inherited runners-scored—Britton 2-0. HBP—Bibens-Dirkx (Davis). WP—Leclerc. Umpires—Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Jordan Baker. T—3:08. A—44,658 (48,114).

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Rangers vs. Orioles

2:05 p.m. Sunday, FSSW

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

View More Video