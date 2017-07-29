Adrian Beltre climbs one hit from 3,000 as Rangers fall to Orioles

Take a deep breath, Texas Rangers fans.
Sunday could be one of the most historic days in franchise history.
Adrian Beltre is one hit from reaching the 3,000-hit milestone and Pudge Rodriguez enters the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Beltre moved one hit closer with a single in Saturday’s 4-0 loss to the Orioles.
The Rangers’ series finale against the Baltimore Orioles begins at 2:05 p.m. Sunday. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., begins at 12:30 p.m. Rodriguez could be making his induction speech at the same time Beltre is experiencing his iconic moment.
The 38-year-old Beltre singled in the fourth inning on a crisp ground ball through the left side to move to within one hit of the milestone. In his first chance at 3,000 in the sixth, nearly 45,000 in attendance roared with anticipation as he entered the batter’s box and then sighed when he grounded out softly to shortstop Ruben Tejada on the first pitch. In the ninth, Beltre hit into a 5-4-3 double play, started by a nifty short-hop pickup by third baseman Manny Machado, to finish the game 1 for 4.
Tejada made a backhanded stop in the hole towards third base to retire Beltre in the first.
The Orioles scored twice on solo homers by Trey Mancini and Caleb Joseph in the second and twice in the third to take a 4-0 lead against Rangers’ starter Austin Bibens-Dirkx. A double and two walks loaded the bases with one out for Mancini. Bibens-Dirkx got the potential double play grounder he was looking for but it was too slow and the Rangers were unable to complete the inning-ending double play, which allowed a run to score. Seth Smith lined a single to right to drive in another run to make it 4-0.
The Rangers’ offense was stymied all night by Orioles’ starter Kevin Gausman. Even when they did connect well, the Orioles had an answer. Center fielder Adam Jones went up over the wall to rob Joey Gallo of a home run in the third.
Gausman (8-7) allowed seven hits and three walks 8 2/3 innings to earn the win. Zach Britton, the Weatherford High School graduate, got Carlos Gomez to ground out to second for the final out and his seventh save of the season.
Bibens-Dirkx (3-1) was tagged with his first loss after allowing four runs on six hits and three walks in five innings. Tony Barnette pitched three innings of scoreless relief, holding the Orioles without a hit and walking two.
Beltre’s bona fides
Here’s where Beltre ranks all-time in some of baseball’s all-time offensive categories on his way to 3,000 hits:
Stat
Total
Rank
Just ahead
Hits
2,999
31st
R. Clemente, 3,000
2B
604
15th
Paul Molitor, 605
HR
454
38th
Miguel Cabrera, 458
Tot.B
5,039
21st
Mel Ott, 5,041
RBIs
1,607
32nd
Goose Goslin,1,612
ABs
10,479
19th
A.Rodriguez, 10,566
XBH
1,095
21st
Eddie Murray, 1,099
Games
2,770
27th
Tony Perez, 2,777
Baltimore
022
000
000
—
4
6
0
Texas
000
000
000
—
0
7
3
Baltimore AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Jones cf
5
0
1
0
0
1
.275
Machado 3b
5
0
1
0
0
0
.238
Schoop 2b
4
1
1
0
1
1
.303
Davis 1b
1
1
0
0
3
1
.222
Trumbo dh
4
0
0
0
1
2
.238
Mancini lf
4
1
1
2
0
1
.296
Smith rf
4
0
1
1
0
0
.264
Rickard rf
0
0
0
0
0
0
.257
Joseph c
4
1
1
1
0
1
.298
Tejada ss
3
0
0
0
1
1
.236
Totals 34
4
6
4
6
8
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Choo dh
3
0
2
0
1
1
.250
Andrus ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
.288
Mazara rf
3
0
0
0
1
2
.247
Beltre 3b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.310
Napoli 1b
3
0
0
0
1
1
.206
Odor 2b
4
0
2
0
0
0
.215
Gomez cf
4
0
1
0
0
2
.245
Lucroy c
3
0
0
0
0
0
.242
Gallo lf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.199
Totals 31
0
7
0
3
8
E—Beltre (1), Napoli (7), Odor (10). LOB—Baltimore 10, Texas 7. 2B—Jones (14), Schoop (27). HR—Mancini (17), off Bibens-Dirkx; Joseph (5), off Bibens-Dirkx. RBIs—Mancini 2 (55), Smith (23), Joseph (20). SB—Gomez (8). Runners left in scoring position—Baltimore 5; Texas 3. RISP—Baltimore 1 for 11; Texas 0 for 4. DP—Baltimore 3; Texas 1.
Baltimore
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Gausman, W 8-7
8 2/3
7
0
0
3
8
118
5.37
Britton, S 7-7
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
3
3.44
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Bibens-Dirkx, L 3-1
5
6
4
4
3
1
92
4.80
Barnette
3
0
0
0
2
6
52
5.35
Leclerc
1
0
0
0
1
1
17
3.16
Inherited runners-scored—Britton 2-0. HBP—Bibens-Dirkx (Davis). WP—Leclerc. Umpires—Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Jordan Baker. T—3:08. A—44,658 (48,114).
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Rangers vs. Orioles
2:05 p.m. Sunday, FSSW
